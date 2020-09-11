Temasek says it hires mostly-Singaporean staff

- Advertisement -

“About 60 per cent of our staff across our 11 offices in eight countries are Singaporeans”, said Temasek Holdings Private Limited is a Singaporean holding company, owned by the Government of Singapore.

In its Temasek Review 2020 report highlights, the commercial investment company revealed its staff composition proportion in a series of graphs.

Temasek wrote: “We have over 800 people, spanning 32 nationalities across eight countries, investing and working together for a better tomorrow”.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 8), Temasek shared a series of graphs, including: ‘Our Staff by Nationality – Global’.

It also added: “Chinese (9 per cent), American (7 per cent), Indian (6 per cent), British (3 per cent) and Malaysian (3 per cent) constitute the next five largest nationalities.”

“Local nationals form the vast majority in each of our offices around the world. Our current nationality mix is about 60 per cent Singaporeans and 40 per cent other nationals, which includes about 10 per cent Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs)” it said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 9), Ho Ching, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Temasek shared some of the infographics and wrote: “We have 32 nationalities across offices in 8 countries.

We were planning to open more offices this year and next.

May have to adjust these plans given the Covid situation”.

The company also emphasized that it strives to “build capable teams in various parts of the world, with a good mix of local knowledge and global outlook”.

Last month, Temasek took to social media to call out a racist Facebook post that targeted its Indian employees.

They wrote: “Some of our colleagues from India have been targeted recently on social media by a divisive, racist campaign. This makes us very angry at the false claims perpetuated. The Singaporeans among us are also ashamed at such hateful behaviour on the Singapore social media”.

“Temasek has its roots in Singapore, where there is no place for xenophobia, racism, or hate speech. The very birth of Singapore as an independent nation was founded on the ideals of meritocracy, regardless of race, language or religion. What matters most to us in Temasek, are the values, the integrity, and the character and capability of our people”, it added.

The company stated: “We stand by our colleagues who have been dragged into this through no fault of their own”. /TISG