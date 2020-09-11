CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong retires early after court acquits ex-maid Parti Liyani in stealing case

- Advertisement -

The chairman of the Changi Airport Group (CAG) Liew Mun Leong has decided to bring forward his retirement from his business and public service roles, after the court ruled in favour of his former domestic helper Parti Liyani in a theft case.

Mr Liew and his family had accused Ms Parti of stealing while she was employed by them in 2016 but the court acquitted the Indonesian of all charges in what is considered a landmark ruling, last week.

In a press statement released today (10 Sept), Mr Liew said: “After much deliberation, I have decided to bring forward my retirement from the various public service and business roles with Changi Airport Group, Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation, and Temasek International with immediate effect.”

“Those who know me, will know I am passionate about the roles and missions of these organisations. I do not wish my current situation to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amidst their many critical priorities.”

- Advertisement -

The prominent establishment figure, who drew massive backlash after the judgment, added that he and the members of his family had cooperated fully with the police throughout the course of the investigations and trial.

He said: “The High Court has made its decision. I have faith in our legal system and respect the decision of the High Court.

“I understand that both the Attorney’s General Chambers (AGC) and the police are now conducting reviews of the matter. Should it be required, my family and I will continue to provide full cooperation to both AGC and the police.”

Mr Liew added that he had made the police report against Ms Parti after suspecting her of theft as he believed that if “there were suspicions of wrongdoing, it is our civic duty to report the matter to the police and let the authorities investigate accordingly.”

Ms Parti was convicted of four counts of theft last March and was sentenced to two years and two months’ jail. She was acquitted of all charges by the High Court last week. In his ruling, Justice Chan Seng Onn asserted that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Activists are raising funds to help her open her own food establishment once she returns home. Donate to the campaign here.