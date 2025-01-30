SINGAPORE: A Telok Blangah Crescent resident recently posted videos on TikTok highlighting the poor conditions at Block 15, which they believe are dangerous, especially for elderly residents.

An account called tb.resident has highlighted various issues since Jan 18. These include a hole in the cement floor, uncleared trash beside rubbish bins that causes a foul smell, and algae on the ground that could be a slipping hazard for senior citizens. Other concerns have also been raised.

The account tagged the People’s Association and PAP Member of Parliament Melvin Yong, representing Radin Man SMC since 2020.

However, by Jan 27, the tone of the videos changed. “Thank you for listening to our feedback,” the account wrote, adding that the hole featured in an earlier video had been fixed and the algae that had made the floor slippery had been washed away. “Appreciate the action taken,” they added.

The video shows that the hole has indeed been covered with cement. A cleaner with a power hose also deals with the algae problem.

The videos posted by the account have recently gained considerable attention. Some have racked up thousands of views, while others have sparked feedback and suggestions on how residents can address the issues.

“What is happening in Telok Blangah?” one asked. Another wrote that cleanliness standards have declined in the past few years since the cleaning company was changed. They added, however, that some litterbug residents are partly to blame, as they don’t take responsibility for their rubbish.

“Without people littering, it would be so much better. Pity (the) old aunty cleaners,” they added.

Some commenters suggested that the account and other concerned residents visit the MPs’ Meet the People sessions, while others wrote that they should report such issues on the OneService app.

The account argued that algae is not a one-time issue but a recurring problem that requires regular maintenance. It stated that clearing pathways should be routine and shouldn’t require residents to report it. Another user agreed, commenting, “If every municipal matter depends on residents’ feedback, then what’s the employment purpose of Estate Officers?”

Others, perhaps only half-jokingly, praised the “power of TikTok” to ensure things get done more quickly. /TISG

