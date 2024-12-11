SINGAPORE: Recent incidents in Thailand involving the deaths of two individuals following massage sessions have raised public concerns about the safety of massage practices, especially for vulnerable individuals.

In the wake of these tragedies, some Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners and massage therapists have issued warnings, emphasizing the risks posed to certain groups and advising caution when receiving massages abroad.

A 52-year-old Singaporean man, Lee Mun Tuck, died suddenly after receiving an essential oil massage in Phuket. According to Thai media reports, the man had been a regular client at the massage parlour, and his wife was present during the session.

She mentioned that her husband had consumed beer prior to the massage, and after the treatment, he fell asleep in the parlour.

Shortly thereafter, he experienced difficulty breathing. Staff at the massage parlour and rescue workers attempted CPR, but the man could not be revived and was later transported to a hospital.

His wife declined an autopsy and requested that his body be returned to Singapore. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

In a separate case, a Thai singer who sought a massage for shoulder pain became paralyzed and died on Sunday (8 Dec) after nearly a month of treatment. These cases have added to the growing concerns surrounding the potential risks of massage therapy.

Senior Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner Chen Mei’e (transliterated from Mandarin) discussed her experiences with patients who have sustained injuries after massages abroad in an interview with Channel 8.

“We’ve had many cases where patients reported pain in their ribs or spine after massages abroad, and X-rays later revealed fractures,” she said.

Ms Chen attributed these injuries, particularly in elderly individuals, to the fragility of bones caused by conditions like osteoporosis. “Using excessive force during a massage can easily lead to fractures,” she explained.

The TCM expert also provided specific guidance on how to avoid dangerous massage practices. “Certain areas should be avoided during a general massage,” she advised.

“For instance, the cervical spine should not be rotated, and the front of the neck, groin, and arteries under the armpits should not be massaged.”

She also warned that applying excessive pressure to the middle of the spine could cause spinal cord compression, potentially leading to paralysis.

Ms Chen stressed that individuals with cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, skin infections, osteoporosis, and those who are pregnant or intoxicated are particularly at risk.

The recent reports have raised concerns not only among the public but also within the massage therapy community.

Coco, the owner of Beauty World Thai Massage, a well-known massage parlour in Thailand, expressed surprise at the recent incidents, given her extensive experience in the industry.

“I’ve been a masseuse for over 15 years, and I’ve run this business for nearly two decades. I’ve never encountered a similar situation,” she told Channel 8.

However, Ms Coco emphasized the importance of understanding the causes of these accidents to reassure both clients and practitioners.

“When a customer arrives, we always ask about areas they would like to avoid or where they feel discomfort, and we adjust our techniques accordingly,” she explained.

Ms Liu, a massage therapist with over ten years of experience, echoed these sentiments, particularly when it comes to clients with pre-existing health conditions.

“I avoid massaging clients with high blood pressure or low blood sugar,” she told Channel 8, “These conditions can cause stronger physical reactions to massage, potentially leading to fainting or other adverse effects.”

Both Ms Coco and Ms Liu agreed that the experience and training of the massage therapist are crucial in ensuring a safe and effective treatment. “Professional training and years of experience are vital for preventing injuries and ensuring the massage is safe,” Ms Liu added.

As Thailand remains a popular destination for tourists seeking therapeutic massages, these incidents have ignited an important conversation about the need for improved safety standards and greater awareness of the risks involved in massage therapy.

Experts and massage practitioners are urging increased education and vigilance, particularly for individuals in high-risk groups, to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of all clients.