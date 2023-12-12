Singer and billionaire Taylor Swift has homes all over the world. Her London home however has an interesting feature. She is currently renovating the $12.5 mansion in North London to include an orangery. An orangery is a conservatory dedicated to making fruit trees.

Incidentally, the neighbourhood is also home to other stars like Ricky Gervais, Keira Knightley and Liam Gallagher.

The Mansion

Swift owns an entire block of Tribeca at $47.7 million, a 17.75 million dollar mansion on Rhode Island and properties in Nashville as well as a multi-million dollar mansion in California.

According to the Sun newspaper, the billionaire is currently searching for a mansion in Portugal, Spain and Morocco too. Taylor Swift has eight homes in total.

Just ahead of her birthday on Dec 13, Swift also received a special present from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs CEO and part-owner Clark Hunt’s daughter Ava Hunt gave her a present which was posted on Instagram on December 10.

Swift had attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play but they had lost to Buffalo Bills.

The picture on Instagram shows Swift holding up a lavender-colored box with a fuchsia bow on top stating to Taylor, from the Hunt family.

The Swifties

Swfties were all ga-ga over what was in the box.

The Eras singer has also been nominated at the 2024 Golden Globes for the fifth time in her career. Her film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film has been nominated for cinematic and box office achievement.

Her film will be up against Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man Across the Spider-erase, Mission:Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the same category. The category is a new addition for 2024.

Her three hour film grossed more than $200 million at the global box office.

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

