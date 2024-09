Referencing clues she’d dropped on social media, Cardi B mentioned that attentive fans might have picked up on signals through her posts, music choices, and unfollowing actions.

Optimistically looking ahead, the “WAP” rapper spoke of starting 2024 on a fresh, open note, expressing her excitement and curiosity for new beginnings.

While Cardi and Offset married in 2017 and have two children together, this isn’t their first instance of contemplating separation. In 2020, Cardi filed for divorce but later withdrew her petition.

The rappers, who got married in September 2017, have chosen to unfollow each other on Instagram. Moreover, the “Bodak Yellow” artist, aged 31, posted enigmatic messages on her Instagram Story on Monday. One read, “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” followed by, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I MUST PRIORITIZE MYSELF.”