Taylor Swift is the 5th most powerful woman in the world: Who outranks her?

ByJasmime Kaur

December 8, 2023
Forbes magazine has named Taylor Swift the fifth most powerful woman in the world. Swift has a net worth of $1.1 billion and her influence is global with her Eras Tour and concert film achieving worldwide fame. Yes, a Swiftie exists in just about every part of the world.

Her rise has been meteoric. She was at number 79 on the list in 2022. At every sold-out stadium of her Eras tour, she starts out by telling her fans, “You’re making me feel phenomenal”. Swift has a lot of power, both culturally and economically.

She reached billionaire status in October achieving ten-figure status. Other artists who have achieved what she has include Jay Z who is worth $2.5 billion and Rihanna who has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

The top 4 who outrank Swift

Number 4

The fourth most powerful woman on the list is Giorgia Meloni who made history in 2022 as the first woman to hold the office of Prime Minister in Italy. She built her political foundation at 15 and is currently president of the ultra-conservative group Brothers of Italy.

Number 3

Kamala Harris ranks at number three. The vice president of the United States also made history as the first black and Indian-American woman to hold that office.

She was also the first woman of color to be elected to the Senate in 2016 and to serve as California’s Attorney General.

Number 2

The second most powerful woman according to Forbes is Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. Lagarde was the first woman to hold the position and from 2011 to 2019 she was head of the International Monetary Fund. Lagarde is also known for her activism on gender reform in the financial world which is predominantly male.

Number 1

The most powerful woman in the world according to Forbes list is Ursula Von der Leyen who is President of the European Commission. She is the first woman to become head of the executive branch of the European Union. The legislature has an impact on 450 million Europeans.

