Oprah Winfrey wowed the crowd in a purple dress at the premiere of the film The Color Purple on December 6. She also spoke about her new svelte and trim figure and what she went through to achieve it.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles she said, “It’s not one thing, it’s everything. I intend to keep it that way.”

Winfrey is also on the board and an investor in Weight Watchers. She said she worked out even just before attending the premiere. “I was on the treadmill today,” said the 69-year-old.

The Color Purple first premiered in 1985 and Winfrey won an Academy Award nomination for her role as Sofia. Danielle Brooks will reprise her role in the 2023 version with Fantasia Barrino Taylor playing the lead role of Celie.

Oprah on Weight Loss

In September she spoke about her weight in detail in her “The Life You Want” series. A clip from it appeared in USA Today where she said;

“This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever, and all of us who have lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do. And I’m Oprah Winfrey, and I know all that comes with that, but I get treated differently if I’m 200-plus pounds versus under 200 pounds.

“I don’t know that there is another public person whose weight struggles have been exploited as much as mine,” she said.

The Color Purple is a musical adaptation of a novel by Alice Walker about the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the south during the early 1900s. The film will hit the big screens on Christmas Day.

