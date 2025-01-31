TAIWAN: A Taiwanese plastic surgeon has caused a stir online after sharing a video of himself performing a vasectomy on himself, describing it as a “gift” to his wife. According to the latest South China Morning Post report, Dr. Chen Weinong, known for his expertise in eyelid, nose, and breast augmentation procedures, made headlines when he chose to operate on January 9. His self-surgery video quickly went viral, amassing more than 4 million views.

A surgeon’s bold decision

Dr. Chen, a father of three, explained that the decision to undergo a vasectomy was influenced by his and his wife’s age, and he trusted his own surgical skills to carry out the procedure. “Female sterilisation is more complex, but male procedures are simpler. We just locate the duct which carries the sperm externally and tie it off,” he noted in the video. In a step-by-step walkthrough, Dr. Chen demonstrated the entire process, from anaesthesia and cutting to tying off the sperm duct and suturing the wound. Despite the complexity, he completed the procedure on himself while seated cross-legged, narrating his experience, even commenting on the soreness he felt when touching the sperm duct.

The surgery, which usually takes 15 minutes, stretched for over an hour, with Dr. Chen admitting to being “exhausted” after finishing. The following night brought some pain, but by morning, he reported feeling much better.

Safety and public reaction

Though some online critics questioned the plastic surgeon’s qualifications for performing a vasectomy, Dr. Chen defended his decision. He clarified that he holds a surgical license and had a nurse and three doctors, including a urologist, overseeing the operation to ensure safety. Taiwanese authorities have confirmed that Chen’s qualifications were legitimate and that there were no legal concerns with the procedure. The Taipei City Health Department also stated that it is not uncommon for male doctors to perform their own vasectomies.

Despite the positive feedback, Chen urged others not to replicate his actions. “Performing a vasectomy at home is extremely dangerous. I strongly recommend consulting a professional urologist,” he warned. The video sparked a wider discussion on social media, with some praising Chen’s thoughtful gesture, while others voiced concerns about the risks of self-surgery. In Taiwan, a professional vasectomy procedure typically costs between 18,000 and 25,000 TWD (US$550 to US$750), and patients are usually discharged the same day.

Dr. Chen’s viral video serves as both a conversation starter and a reminder of the importance of professional medical care when undergoing any surgical procedure.

Photo: Depositphotos