Taecyeon has a few surprises up his sleeve in Vincenzo

Seoul — In Episode 18 of Vincenzo, the residents of Geumga Plaza are in danger. The drama revolves around Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki) who is an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere. He is of Korean descent but was adopted by an Italian family when he was young. Cassano returns to Korea because of a conflict within his organisation and he ends up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin). They partner up to use villainous techniques to bring down villains who cannot be punished by law, according to Soompi.

Spoilers ahead. In the previous episode, Cassano started a game of chess to bring down every pawn that Jang Joon Woo (Taecyeon) relied on. Cassano threatens the villainous cartel by reducing to ruins their party to auction off floors of Babel Towel. However, there is a major plot twist when Jang Han Seo (Kwak Dong Yeon) betrays Cassano by aiming a gun at him. The new chairman of Babel then shoots Cassano.

A few factors are considered as Cassano’s plan to overthrow Babel becomes complicated. The guillotine file meant to be used against Babel revealed endless accounts of other cartels involved. Han Seung Hyuk (Jo Han Chul) contacts Interpol to arrest Cassano once he becomes the head of the Southeast District Prosecutors’ Office.

Jang Han Seo then betrays Cassano after successfully returning to his position as chairman of Babel Group. There are more exciting developments in the upcoming episode, based on previews. Jang Jun Woo is seen wearing handcuffs while numerous directors look on. He wears a sly smile on his face despite this. As for the residents of Geumga Plaza, they appear to be in trouble.

A preview shows Hong Cha Young and Nam Joo Sung (Yoon Byung Hee) looking at something with shocked expressions while Seo Mi Ri (Kim Yoon Hye) clings to them in fright. Curiosity is mounting over the object of their surprise.

The drama's production team commented, "Unpredictable developments will occur as the villains make choices for their own gain. Geumga Plaza will be in danger as those who are after the secret room and the guillotine file make an appearance. The story will be so captivating that it will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end."

