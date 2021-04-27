Entertainment Celebrity Taecyeon has a few surprises up his sleeve in Vincenzo

Taecyeon has a few surprises up his sleeve in Vincenzo

Previews promise exciting developments

Vincenzo Cassano and Hong Cha Young teams up to bring down villains. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — In Episode 18 of Vincenzo, the residents of Geumga Plaza are in danger. The drama revolves around Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki) who is an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere. He is of Korean descent but was adopted by an Italian family when he was young. Cassano returns to Korea because of a conflict within his organisation and he ends up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin). They partner up to use villainous techniques to bring down villains who cannot be punished by law, according to Soompi.

Spoilers ahead. In the previous episode, Cassano started a game of chess to bring down every pawn that Jang Joon Woo (Taecyeon) relied on. Cassano threatens the villainous cartel by reducing to ruins their party to auction off floors of Babel Towel. However, there is a major plot twist when Jang Han Seo (Kwak Dong Yeon) betrays Cassano by aiming a gun at him. The new chairman of Babel then shoots Cassano.

Taecyeon plays Jang Joon Woo. Picture: Instagram

A few factors are considered as Cassano’s plan to overthrow Babel becomes complicated. The guillotine file meant to be used against Babel revealed endless accounts of other cartels involved. Han Seung Hyuk (Jo Han Chul) contacts Interpol to arrest Cassano once he becomes the head of the Southeast District Prosecutors’ Office.

- Advertisement -

Jang Han Seo then betrays Cassano after successfully returning to his position as chairman of Babel Group. There are more exciting developments in the upcoming episode, based on previews. Jang Jun Woo is seen wearing handcuffs while numerous directors look on. He wears a sly smile on his face despite this. As for the residents of Geumga Plaza, they appear to be in trouble.

A preview shows Hong Cha Young and Nam Joo Sung (Yoon Byung Hee) looking at something with shocked expressions while Seo Mi Ri (Kim Yoon Hye) clings to them in fright. Curiosity is mounting over the object of their surprise.

The drama’s production team commented, “Unpredictable developments will occur as the villains make choices for their own gain. Geumga Plaza will be in danger as those who are after the secret room and the guillotine file make an appearance. The story will be so captivating that it will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Death row prisoner Syed Suhail not allowed to receive letters from the public

Singapore—The Singapore Prison Service is being asked to allow a prisoner on death row to receive letters written by members of the public.  Syed Suhail bin Syed Zin, on death row, had not received any of the letters written to him by...
View Post
Featured News

PSP congratulates Lawrence Wong and other ministers on their new appointments, calls for greater support for SMEs and the underprivileged

Singapore -- The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) new Secretary-General Francis Yuen congratulated Mr Lawrence Wong on his new appointment as Finance Minister. In a press statement, Mr Yuen also sent his well wishes to the "other appointment holders in the Cabinet". He added:...
View Post
Featured News

Cabinet reshuffle: Lawrence Wong to head MOF, Chan Chun Sing to head MOE

Singapore— Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made changes in all three key ministries dealing with the pandemic -- Health, Manpower, and Trade and Industry -- in a major Cabinet reshuffle on Friday (Apr 23). All three Cabinet ministers expected to lead the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent