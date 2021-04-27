Mediacorp will be dropping Shane Pow following drink-driving charge

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Mediacorp formally announced on Monday (Apr 26) that they will be dropping actor Shane Pow following the recent drink-driving charge against him.

Mediacorp released a statement to clarify that it was unaware that he had been charged with drink-driving in September last year (2020) as he didn’t inform the artiste management team about the incident.

Mediacorp added that it had fined and taken disciplinary action against the actor and several other artistes who attended a gathering for which they were found guilty of breaching the social distancing measures last October.

Before the official termination, Pow is required to complete his remaining work with Mediacorp by May 4 because of contractual agreements.

To date, there are two upcoming drama series featuring the artist, Soul Old Yet So Young and The Heartland Hero. These will be aired as planned.

Here’s a look at Mediacorp’s official announcement:

“Mediacorp would like to clarify that we were not aware of the drink-driving charge involving Shane Pow prior to it being reported in the media on 22 Apr, 2021.

“We do not condone any behaviour that runs afoul of the law. We constantly remind our artistes that their fans and members of the public look to them as role models, and they are expected to behave as such.

“Shane did not inform the artiste management team about this matter that took place in September 2020. He was also recently found to have breached Covid-19 safe management measures in an incident that took place in October 2020. He was fined for this offence and internal disciplinary action was also taken.

Taking into account all the above issues, Mediacorp has decided to part ways with Shane. Due to ongoing contractual commitments, Shane is required to complete outstanding work until 4 May, 2021.

There are two upcoming dramas that he had participated in, for which filming and production have been mostly completed. These dramas — 心里住着老灵魂 (Soul Old Yet So Young) and 邻里 帮 (The Heartland Hero) — are scheduled for June and July, respectively. In consideration for the efforts of the entire cast and crew, and the investments that have been put into these two productions, they will be aired as planned.”

