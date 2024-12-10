SINGAPORE: A woman’s TikTok video went viral last weekend as she told of how a TADA driver treated her rudely and aggressively, to the point of trying to run her over, she claimed.

While TADA responded to a media report within a few hours to say that the driver’s driving account had been put on hold and was investigating the incident, the woman claims the company did not reach out to her until much later.

The incident, which TikTok user @nappyraptor first talked about at length here, occurred on Friday (Dec 6).

She said that she posted the video so that action could be taken against the driver, whom she felt posed a threat to members of the public.

That morning, she had arranged to be picked up from her home. When she boarded the vehicle, the driver berated her for entering the wrong side as the car door could have hit a pillar.

When she tried to apologize and even joke with him, telling him she did not need a big space to get into his vehicle as she is slightly built, he would have none of it but continued to raise his voice at her.

Shortly afterwards, the TikTok user felt unsafe and asked to alight. Since they were still waiting to exit the gate where she lives, she asked him to cancel the trip and leave the vehicle.

The driver then began to honk his horn loudly. Alarmed, the woman called her mother and asked for help. But as she walked toward her building, the driver allegedly drove toward her as though to hit her and then bumped her knees.

The woman’s mother saw this and approached her daughter and the driver. When they confronted him, the woman said he tried to slam the car door at the two women and hurled obscenities at them.

However, when she began to call the police, the driver muttered “sorry” to the two women.

Seeing that the man was agitated and cautious of what he could do further, the mother told her daughter it would be wiser to just let the man leave.

However, a few minutes later, the man came back. As he could not enter the estate gate anymore, he stood outside and demanded that the woman get into the car so she could get to work.

It was only when the woman was calling the police that the man left for good.

While she tried to call the company, she said she did not get an immediate response. This alarmed her; given how “scary” she found the man, she was concerned about what he could do to others.

On Sunday, she posted a follow-up, saying that TADA had replied to her on Saturday at around 4 pm, while the company had already replied to Mothership on Friday.

“I feel like I should have the right to know first,” she said.

She shared a screenshot of TADA’s message, wherein the company apologized to her, adding that they had tried to contact the driver several times.

@nappyraptor Replying to @Isa. (Taylor’s Version) sorry just using this comment to reply! here’s an update (as of 1215pm 8 dec) + FAQs ♬ original sound – nappy – nappy

She added that she’ll call the police to follow up on her report and report it to LTA. She also thanked netizens who have been supportive and empathetic toward her.

The Independent Singapore has contacted TADA for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Passenger left hanging by TADA App seeks driver to pay for his New Year’s ride home