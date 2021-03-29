Sylvia Lim posts adorable birthday greeting from ‘beloved, annoying nephew’

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim celebrated her birthday over the weekend, posting a photo on Instagram of an adorable greeting from her young nephew.

The longtime opposition MP (Aljunied GRC) did not shy away from revealing that she has just turned 56.

“Yes, I’m 56 today! My 11+ year old nephew gave me this. 😊 ,” Ms Lim captioned her post.

“Happy 56th Birthday!!! I am your beloved, annoying nephew,” the young man wrote. “I hope you live for your life and make sure nothing happens to you. Don’t get injured. Don’t lose your blood. You need it to live.

I hope you get promoted from your job 🙂

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Stay Strong.

(There’s always room for desserts! Remember to eat.)”

Many people greeted Ms Lim on her charming Instagram post, including Mr Pritam Singh, the secretary-general of the Workers’ Party and the Leader of the Opposition, as well as her fellow MP at Aljunied GRC.

He wrote, “Too brilliant! ‘Aunt Sylvia’ has the ring of an oracle of wisdom.”

Ms He Ting Ru, Workers’ Party MP at Sengkang GRC, wrote, “Too funny! Have a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!”

Ms Lim was also greeted on the Aljunied GRC Facebook page, which had a photo of Singapore’s first female opposition MP holding wine glasses, a gift from the Paya Lebar division which she received on Saturday, the day before her birthday.

“Cheers to more good years of health, service and love for Sylvia!”

Ms Lim, who is an academic and a criminal lawyer, served as a Non-constituency Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2011, before getting elected as an MP at Aljunied in 2011.

She had worked at Temasek Polytechnic as a law lecturer for 12 years, but resigned in 2011 in anticipation of heavier duties upon her election as an MP.

Earlier in her career, from 1991 to 1994, she worked in Singapore Police Force for three years as a police inspector, after which she joined the law firm M/s Lim & Lim, handling civil and criminal cases in the High Court, Subordinate Courts and Juvenile Court.

She joined the Workers’ Party 10 days after the general election in 2001, having felt “distressed” that opposition parties could only contest one-third of the parliamentary seats.

Less than two years later, she was elected as party chair in 2003.

