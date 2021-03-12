WP’s Gerald Giam goes on the ground to observe problems first hand

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party Aljunied MP Gerald Giam spent Thursday morning (March 11) on the ground at Hougang Capeview to observe a traffic congestion problem which had been brought up to him.

He was there at 6.20 am to observe the situation after several residents complained of daily traffic jams, which can cause delays of up to 10 minutes. From what he observed, the congestion started at about 6.55 am and cleared by about 7.20 am.

“The root cause of the congestion is heavy traffic along Upper Serangoon View, with cars mostly coming from Serangoon Secondary School, Boathouse Residences and Heron Bay,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

- Advertisement -

“The HDB has already increased the responsiveness of the exit gantry of the Blk 476 car park, and this has helped improve vehicle throughput somewhat. However, we also noted some other areas for improvement,” he added and went on to enumerate them:

1. The yellow box along Upp Serangoon View could be lengthened to allow more vehicles to turn out of the car park.

2. Vehicles along Upper Serangoon View should move to the right-most lane to fill the empty space on that lane (if they intend to turn right).

3. Vehicles exiting the car park could turn left on Upper Serangoon View as traffic is clear on that side.

Many local residents as well as other netizens are commending the MP for taking the initiative and spending time on the ground to fully understand the issue before suggesting solutions.

The Workers’ Party regularly visits residents to get their feedback and opinions to improve the constituency.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg