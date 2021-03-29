Home News Featured News Nicole Seah elected Workers' Party Youth Wing president

Nicole Seah elected Workers’ Party Youth Wing president

She is also a member of the Central Executive Committee

FB screengrab: The Workers' Party Youth Wing (WPYW)

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore—Ms Nicole Seah was elected president of the Workers’ Party Youth Wing, which held its biennial conference on Saturday (Mar 27).

The WP Youth Wing announced the roster of new leaders in a Facebook post late on Sunday night following the conference held to elect new leadership for 2021 to 2023.

“Congratulations to all appointed officeholders and executive committee members!” the post read.

Here are the new leaders of the WP Youth Wing.

President: Nicole Seah 
Vice-President: Nathaniel Koh 
Secretary: Allan Goh 
Executive Committee Members: 
Fikril Hakim Bin Azril
Koh Jie Kai
Mohamed Altaff Khibran
Muhammad Azhar Bin Abdul Latip
Muhammad Izahar Bin Jailani
Pamela Chae
Pamela Pang
Texas Hong
Ms Seah, 33, shared the WP Youth Wing’s post on her account as well.

Perhaps her election as the party’s Youth Wing leader does not come as much of a surprise given that last December, the WP announced that she had been elected as one of the 12 people on its Central Executive Committee (CEC). 

“I just want to say a very big thanks to the leadership for supporting us. For me, personally, it’s been a very long journey starting from 2015 when I was volunteering as a member, and to come to this stage has been with the support of many members in the party.”

“We will continue to keep our heads down and work very hard on the ground. In every way possible, we really want to go from strength to strength in serving the needs of Singaporeans,” she said at the press conference on Dec 27, 2020.

“And more importantly, I think this is a great opportunity even as the WP CEC enters a phase of renewal and growth for the next generation of leaders to come up. We will continue learning from the older, more experienced leaders and members who have paved the way for us.”

Ms Seah spearheaded the Workers’ Party team that contested in East Coast GRC in last July’s general election, narrowly losing to a People’s Action Party team led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. 

Ms Seah first contested in the 2011 general election in Marine Parade GRC as a member of the National Solidarity Party. Only 24 at that time, she gained enormous popularity, to the point of being dubbed as a “rock star”. The NSP was at times even known as the Nicole Seah Party. 

Her team lost to the incumbents that year but gained a respectable 43.35 per cent vote share, which many credited to her, including former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, who had anchored PAP’s Marine Parade slate for many years.

Ms Seah resigned from the NSP in 2014 and started volunteering with the WP the following year, later becoming a member.

She said last year that she contested in the general election for the sake of her young daughter. “I do it for my daughter because she’s the next generation of Singaporeans and I want to leave behind a legacy for her where she would feel comfortable regardless of her political inclinations or the kinds of views she’s expressing.” /TISG

Read also: Nicole Seah and team cover more than 100 units in Raeesah Khan’s division

