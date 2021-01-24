Nicole Seah and team cover more than 100 units in Raeesah Khan’s division

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party politician Nicole Seah and a WP team covered more than 100 units in three hours on behalf of MP Raeesah Khan in the latter’s Compassvale division in Sengkang GRC on Thursday night (Jan 21).

Ms Khan, a first-term MP, gave birth to her second child – a daughter – on Jan 2. She also has a son. The birth was just two days after fellow Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru gave birth to her third son on Dec 31.

WP chief Pritam Singh had announced last month that a contingent of party politicians and members will support the MPs by standing in for their weekly Meet-the-People Sessions, house visits and estate walks, on a rotational basis and for as long as required.

The party politicians and members who will help take on the MPs’ duties include the remaining two Sengkang GRC MPs, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua, Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan, Mr Singh and his four fellow Aljunied GRC MPs: Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Faisal Manap, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Leon Perera.

- Advertisement -

A group of the WP’s former electoral candidates will also aid in the effort, including Ms Seah, Ms He’s husband Terence Tan, Mr Kenneth Foo, Mr Yee Jenn Jong and Mr Ron Tan. The team also includes former MPs Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat and Lee Li Lian.

After a busy night of house visits, Ms Seah updated her followers that her team managed to visit more than 100 homes in Ms Khan’s ward in just three hours. Sharing that residents conveyed their well-wishes for Ms Khan’s new bundle of joy, Ms Seah wrote:

“The team covered 100+ units this evening across 3 hours on behalf of Compassvale MP @raeesahfaridkhan. Grateful for the well wishes conveyed by residents on Rae’s bundle of joy, and positive feedback on estate matters.”

Using A/Prof Lim’s famous “cockles of my heart” comment before the General Election last year, she added: “Thank you to residents for the lovely gifts of Potong ice cream, Yakult and several other beverages, it was a lovely gesture to warm the cockles of our hearts.”

A day earlier, on Wednesday (Jan 20), Mr Singh himself had stood in for Ms He at her Meet-the-People Session in her Buangkok division. Noting that Ms He still has her finger on the pulse of her estate, he wrote on Facebook on Thursday:

“A cool evening last night in Sengkang GRC with MP He Ting Ru’s Meet-the-People Session team. She has got a good team of volunteers — thank you for rendering your time to help residents in need of some assistance and support.

“There were a broad range of cases not too dissimilar with the types of issues other Workers’ Party MPs see — although there was one interesting appeal on the Jobs Growth Incentive which has some merit in my view and I hope is seen that way by the authorities — on which I will brief MP He separately (she is actively monitoring things!).”

/TISG