Law

Last foreigner in $3B money laundering scandal deported; S$187 million in assets seized

ByGemma Iso

July 30, 2024
Su Jianfeng

SINGAPORE – The final chapter of Singapore’s largest money laundering saga has been closed with the deportation of Su Jianfeng, the last of the 10 individuals convicted in the staggering S$3 billion money laundering case.

Su, a 36-year-old Vanuatu national with ties to Fujian, China, was sent packing to Cambodia on July 26, with strict orders from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) barring him from ever setting foot in Singapore again.

Su’s departure marks the end of a high-profile legal battle that saw the city-state’s luxury property market under the spotlight, as foreign nationals were implicated in buying up high-end real estate with illicit funds.

The case, which concluded in June, involved a dizzying array of assets, from hard cash and luxury properties to branded goods, cryptocurrency, and even alcohol, totaling billions of dollars.

Su Jianfeng received the lengthiest jail term

Su, who received the longest jail term of 17 months among his cohorts, had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing criminal benefits and fraudulently using a property sale contract to launder money. Despite facing 13 charges, he managed to avoid a harsher sentence.

See also  Man admits to paying 15-year-old girl S$100 to show her naked body, perform sexual acts

However, the authorities seized a whopping S$187 million worth of assets linked to him, including cash, properties, vehicles, luxury goods, cryptocurrency, and alcohol. In a bid to mitigate his sentence, Su agreed to forfeit at least 95% of the seized assets to the state, a significant blow to his financial empire.

The saga doesn’t end with Su alone. Eight other individuals, including Zhang Ruijin, Su Baolin, Su Haijin, Su Wenqiang, Wang Baosen, Chen Qingyuan, and Lin Baoying, were also deported to Cambodia. Zhang, however, was swiftly expelled from Cambodia, with his destination unknown, though it’s noted he holds a passport from Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Case closed?

The remaining two convicts, Vang Shuiming and Wang Dehai, were deported to Japan and the United Kingdom, respectively, bringing this international money laundering operation to a close.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which individuals will go to launder money, and the international cooperation required to bring such operations to justice. With S$944 million in assets seized and forfeited to the state, Singapore has sent a clear message that it will not tolerate financial crimes within its borders.

See also  Female suspect in Orchard Towers murder gets support from online fans

TISG/

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Law

GrabFin head who drove drunk offered to be road safety ambassador instead of serving jail time

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Food supplier fined S$1,200 after 107 children and staff at MindChamps preschools fell ill

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Law

Victims lost over S$6.7M to government official and banker impersonation scams in September

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Entertainment

BABYMONSTER takes the spotlight on variety show to charm their way into their fans’ hearts on ‘Running Man’

November 4, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NewJeans Unplugged: Members share their heartfelt reflections in a candid Vogue Korea chat session

November 4, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia Fashion

Legendary Indian designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63, leaving a lasting legacy in fashion

November 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia Business & Economy

TikTok tycoon tops the billionaires list, but other Chinese billionaires are fading away due to “difficult year” in economy & stock market

November 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.