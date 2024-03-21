SINGAPORE: A recent study conducted by software company Tricentis has revealed that businesses grappling with low-quality mobile applications suffer significant revenue losses, amounting to $3.24 million per year. The findings underscore the critical importance of investing in mobile app quality and testing to mitigate financial setbacks.

The State of Mobile Application Quality 2024 Report highlights a growing trend among Singaporean firms towards prioritizing mobile app quality and testing. A notable 31% of businesses have expressed intentions to allocate resources towards these areas within the next 12 months.

The report further found that a staggering 93% of companies in Singapore are intensifying their focus on mobile app quality. This heightened awareness reflects a proactive approach aimed at avoiding the detrimental impacts associated with subpar mobile applications.

According to insights gleaned from the study, a significant portion of senior IT professionals and application developers, accounting for two in five respondents, harbor the belief that transitioning to fully automated mobile application testing could result in annual budget savings of up to 75%.

Presently, manual testing remains prevalent among over one-third of companies, with only 32% expressing confidence in their organization’s mobile app development and testing strategies meeting or exceeding expectations.

Challenges hindering the effective implementation of mobile app development and testing strategies include complexity (29%), competing priorities (24%), and time management constraints (22%), as cited by respondents.

Amidst these challenges, IT professionals and developers advocate for the adoption of automation, including AI and low-code or no-code solutions, in mobile software development. They anticipate tangible benefits such as improved productivity (30%), increased revenue (29%), and enhanced compatibility across devices (27%).

Commenting on the study’s implications, Damien Wong, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific at Tricentis, emphasized the indispensability of quality mobile app experiences in an era where nearly half of the Asia Pacific population is connected to mobile services.

In Singapore, a notable 27% of organizations have already embraced AI in their mobile app testing strategies, with over 70% planning to integrate AI within the next two years. The report underscores the pivotal role of AI in facilitating mobile testing strategies, as organizations leveraging AI demonstrate superior outcomes compared to their counterparts.

Organizations leveraging AI in mobile testing report fewer challenges related to talent acquisition/upskilling and time/project management. Additionally, they are significantly more likely to ensure mobile accessibility for all services and information within their organization.

As the mobile landscape continues to evolve, the imperative for businesses to invest in mobile app quality and testing becomes increasingly evident. By embracing innovative solutions and strategies, organizations can navigate the complexities of mobile application development while safeguarding against potential revenue losses.