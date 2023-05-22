Stories you might’ve missed, May 22

JJ LIN RIDES A TRAIN COMPLETELY UNNOTICED BY OTHERS; NETIZEN SAYS PASSENGERS WILL REGRET USING THEIR PHONES AND NOT RECOGNISING HIM

SINGAPORE: Famous singer-songwriter JJ Lin shared an Instagram post wherein he was riding a train for his new album. He stated in his post caption: “Take the “Recovery_Happiness” train! Inside the “Happily, Painfully After” train!”

People commented that even though the singer took public transportation, he went completely unnoticed by the other passengers. Netizens expressed their thoughts, insights and opinions on their observations in the comments section of the said post.

“DO YOU GUYS THINK SINGAPORE’S PUBLIC TRANSPORT DESERVES THE PRAISES THAT IT IS RECEIVING?” NETIZEN SOUNDS OUT SINGAPOREANS

SINGAPORE: An online citizen has asked people for their honest opinion on whether Singapore’s public transport system deserves the praise it receives.

The netizen wrote on Reddit on Friday (May 19) “Lately we have been seeing many articles about Singapore’s public transport system being one of the best in the world, with many surveys ranking Singapore’s among the most highly rated among her citizens.”

DJ JADE RASIF REVEALS PHOTO OF HER BOYFRIEND; NETIZENS ASK IF HE IS STILL THE ONE WHO BROKE HER HEART

SINGAPORE: In a recent Instagram post, DJ Jade Rasif shared a cute photo of her and her boyfriend kissing in Bali, Indonesia.

As shown in the picture, Jade is wearing a red bikini while sitting at the edge of the pool while her boyfriend is shirtless, revealing his muscles. She is kissing her man in the pool, alongside a variety of meals floating on a tray, and displaying the beauty of the place as their background.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | MANDATORY 5 CENTS PER PLASTIC BAG WHEN SHOPPING WILL CREATE UNHYGIENIC ENVIRONMENT

Dear Editor,

Very soon it will be mandatory for customers to pay 5 cents per plastic bag when shopping at NTUC FairPrice and other outlets.

But have the policymakers thought of the ripple effect?

MEME ABOUT “LOUSY FOOD” ON SINGAPORE AIRLINES SPREADS AFTER 8-MONTH BONUS FOR SIA STAFF ANNOUNCED

SINGAPORE: After Singapore Airlines said it posted its highest net profit in the company’s 76-year history came the announcement that it will be paying eligible staff a bonus equivalent to about eight months’ salary.

And while most people would agree that SIA staff deserve it and some have even praised the company as its senior management will not be among those receiving the bonus, some have joked online that the record profits could have come because of high ticket prices and “lousy food.” A number of posts went viral pointing out that SIA food has deteriorated in quality.

