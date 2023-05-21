DJ Jade Rasif reveals photo of her boyfriend; netizens ask if he is still the one who broke her heart

SINGAPORE: In a recent Instagram post, DJ Jade Rasif shared a cute photo of her and her boyfriend kissing in Bali, Indonesia.

As shown in the picture, Jade is wearing a red bikini while sitting at the edge of the pool while her boyfriend is shirtless, revealing his muscles. She is kissing her man in the pool, alongside a variety of meals floating on a try, and displaying the beauty of the place as their background.

Jade Rasif stated in her post caption: “Trouble in Paradise.”

However, netizens started to wonder whether the guy in the photo was the same one who broke DJ Jade Rasif’s heart.

One IG user stated: “i think you broke up. is he the same guy or new one.😮”

Another IG user remarked: “I’m confused is this the guy you said you got heartbroken by in the new just saying vid.”

More netizens have expressed their opinions and guesses in the comments section.

“This broke my heart 💔 😢,” admitted one IG user.

“That guy has been arrested….” said a commenter.

“Just curious if you guys are still in an open relationship?? Hahahahaha,” asked one more commenter.

“Your child is genetically blessed,” revealed another account user.

More so, some people have noticed the place itself rather than the kiss and wanted to know its location.

An interested user mentioned: “Girl, where is this place! 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍” which Jade replied with: “Sidemen! It’s far from a lot of touristy areas but I promise it’s the most lush, tropical and beautiful part of bali. Un crowded and pastoral.”

More users stated how lucky the guy was by having Jade Rasif by declaring: “Lucky guy..”, “Wow who is the lucky guy😍”, “Luckiest man”, “Ok wait… iconic… ❤️”, and “Love is In the isle.” /TISG

