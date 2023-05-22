Park visitors warned against feeding animals as family is spotted feeding wild grey heron

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has warned park visitors against feeding wild animals after a family was photographed feeding wild gray herons in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. NParks has stated that feeding wild animals is an offence, and offenders can be fined up to $10,000.

A photograph posted on the internet shows a family believed to be feeding a grey heron near the park’s waterway. In the image, a woman can be seen gesturing towards the heron, seemingly encouraging the child beside her to bring bread in the bird’s direction.

Revealing that the grey heron is a native species commonly found in humid areas of Singapore, NParks’ group director for wildlife management Dr Adrian Loo said that the authorities take a community-based and science-based approach in managing native wildlife populations that includes public education and outreach.

This includes discouraging and enforcing action against the illegal feeding of wild animals, as it can disrupt their natural foraging behaviour and create dependence on humans for food. Dr Loo further cautioned that feeding wild animals can result in abnormal animal populations.

The authorities advise the public to observe wild animals from a safe distance and avoid direct contact, as animal behaviour can be unpredictable and may pose a threat to public safety even without intentional provocation.

People are also encouraged to report instances of feeding wild animals through the OneService app. Additional information on how to handle encounters with wild animals can be found on NParks’ website.

