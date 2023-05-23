Morning Digest, May 23

VIDEO OF TRAFFIC LIGHT GETTING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING IN YISHUN GOES VIRAL

SINGAPORE: A video circulating on social media has captured a remarkable incident in Yishun, where a traffic light was struck by a bolt of lightning during a recent heavy downpour, causing the traffic light to abruptly lose power. Fortunately, no individuals were in close proximity to the area when the incident occurred.

TikTok user @frangaroo shared the video on Thursday (18 May), documenting the incident that took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Avenue 8. The video gained significant attention, sparking discussions among netizens.

OPINION: RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS – POOR PEOPLE SOLUTIONS

I had a strange experience recently. We were sent to clear out a vet clinic after my employer was appointed receiver of the company of which the clinic was a part. By some fluke, we managed to find a buyer for the vet clinic and, as part of the sales process, we had to clear the unit.

However, there was a problem clearing this clinic. It had several containers of used syringes. A used syringe is not normal waste that can be tossed into the bin. Used syringes are classified under “medical waste” and we, the clever people with qualifications and comfortable jobs, didn’t know what to do.

WOMAN WORKING AS A PROFESSIONAL SAYS SHE MAKES 5 TIMES HER EX-BF WHO IS SERVICE CREW IN F&B AND HAS A CRIMINAL RECORD

SINGAPORE: A woman who was in a relationship with a younger man making much less than she was, took to social media to share why things did not work out between them.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was 30 years old then, and her boyfriend was in his early 20s. She added that he only made about a fifth of her take-home pay. “We come from different worlds. I was raised in a mid-income family, graduated from a ranked university and works as a professional. He, on the other hand, is a school dropout, works as a service crew in an F&B establishment. His family lives in a rental HDB and he has a criminal record from a minor transgression”, she wrote.

YOUNG MAN CONDEMNED FOR DISRESPECTING OLDER COMMUTER WHO ASKED TO SIT AT PRIORITY SEAT

SINGAPORE: A video capturing a heated altercation between a young man and an older commuter on the MRT has gone viral, sparking outrage among netizens.

The incident, which took place on Friday (May 19), involved a dispute over priority seats on board a North-South Line MRT train, with the young man displaying disrespectful behaviour towards the elderly commuter.

WIDESPREAD PRAISE FOR SAF OFFICER WHO RESCUED ELDERLY WOMAN WHO FELL FROM BICYCLE WHILE CROSSING THE ROAD

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer has won widespread praise in the community after he displayed exemplary courage and compassion when he encountered a senior citizen in need of assistance, this week.

Appreciating the officer, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) William Nadan who serves as Officer Commanding of the Island Defence Training Wing at the Island Defence Training Institute, the SAF said on Facebook that the incident took place on 17 May 2023.

