Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 2

Maid says she wants to end her contract after working for 5 months, asks if she will have to pay a fine

A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if she could end her employment contract after working for just five months. In her post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked other helpers and employers in the group for help. She added that she had been working for just five months but needed to end her contract because of some family matters. The maid wrote that her family back home needed her assistance.

He Ting Ru opens up about her health struggles in 2022, also says ‘I’m grateful for the happy & precious moments the year served up’

SINGAPORE — Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru called 2022 an “annus horribilis” which means “year of disaster or misfortune” in a Facebook post, explaining that health challenges made this so.

“As we count down the last few hours of the year, I’m taking quiet time and reflecting on what was for me an annus horribilis. So many around us have really struggled with our health this year across the board, with too many in the family ending up with hospital stays for serious illnesses,” she wrote on Dec 31 (Saturday).



Clementi residents ‘rudely awakened’ by inconsiderate people who exercise with ‘blasting music and loud shouting’, no resolution after 1.5 years

SINGAPORE — Residents have shared their frustrations about being "rudely awakened" by a large group of "inconsiderate people" who exercise early on Saturday mornings for the past year and a half. Despite raising the issue to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and the police, they are still waiting for a resolution. One of the residents posted their concerns on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Saturday (Dec 31), noting they missed the opportunity to sleep in as the exercising group would start at 8 am every Saturday and play loud pop and hip hop music while shouting and clapping loudly for an hour.

‘Stop complaining, stop being envious of others, be happy with what you have’ — Charlie Munger

Investment billionaire Charlie Munger has something to say to the world. Stop complaining!

Munger is a long-time friend and investment partner of billionaire Warren Buffett. Munger said he doesn’t get why people today aren’t happier with what they have, especially if one looks back at history. “People are less happy about the state of affairs than what they were when things were way tougher,” said Munger in an interview with the Daily Journal earlier this year.



Apple CEO Tim Cook’s 3 Little Secret to Job Success & Happiness

Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked what makes him or anyone successful. His answer is as follows: “Don’t work for money – it will wear out fast, or you’ll never make enough, and you will never be happy, one or the other,” said Cook to students at the University of Glasgow. Cook says your purpose is what you can’t help but keep doing. Even if there are low monetary rewards, you would probably do it anyway because of your love for it. When you discover that it is for you, you come alive.

