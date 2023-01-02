Apple CEO Tim Cook’s 3 Little Secret to Job Success & Happiness

Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked what makes him or anyone successful. His answer is as follows: “Don’t work for money – it will wear out fast, or you’ll never make enough, and you will never be happy, one or the other,” said Cook to students at the University of Glasgow.

Cook says your purpose is what you can’t help but keep doing. Even if there are low monetary rewards, you would probably do it anyway because of your love for it. When you discover that it is for you, you come alive.

Do what you love

Jobs are usually seen as a means to an end to enable us to do the things we like but wouldn’t it be better to get paid to do the things we like?

“There’s a big difference between whether you fall in love with some work that is just for profits or revenues versus work that is in the service of others. And so I feel very strongly about that,” Tim Cook emphasized.

“You have to find the intersection of doing something you’re passionate about and at the same time something that is in service of other people. I would argue that if you don’t find that intersection, you’re not going to be very happy in life.”

Don’t forget to have fun

Here’s another important point by the Apple CEO. Don’t take yourself too seriously at times.

What does having fun entail? Having fun is about creating opportunities to know your colleagues and customers on a deeper level and connecting with others in the spirit of a community, and creating lasting friendships along the way.

Ethics and integrity

At the Gallaudet University in Washington, DC, in May, he advised fresh graduates to make decisions based more on their moral compass than any other decision-making metric. He said that following your internal code of ethics and focusing on causes you feel drawn to is the best way to reach success – inside and outside the workplace.

“I know in my heart: Staying true to who you are and what you believe is one of the most important choices you can make. It will help you form better relationships. It will help you find more satisfaction in your work. And with a little luck and a lot of effort, it will help you build a more meaningful life.”

To do that, he said it was important to have a “deep understanding of who you are and what you believe.”

“When you imagine your future… the question you should ask is not, ‘What will happen? But ‘Who will I be when it does? I hope you will be kind and compassionate… I hope you will see there is wonder in being part of something bigger than yourself. And magic to be found in the service of others.”

His speech was also translated by the American Sign Language Association, as most students at the University have hearing loss.

