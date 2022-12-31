Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 31

Maid says she’s usually paid $1K/month, but for December, she only worked 18 days, asks how much she will be paid

A maid took to social media asking how she would be compensated when she only worked 18-and-a-half days in December. In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that she terminated her contract but is usually paid S$1,000 a month. However, she added that in December, she only worked 18-and-a-half days. Read more here…

Woman says her boyfriend of 5 years cheated on her with a married woman, asks if she should still wed him next year

SINGAPORE — A woman who had planned to get married in a few months found out that her boyfriend of five years cheated on her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she wanted to hear the opinions of others, especially those of other men. In her post, she added that she was set to get married in 2023 but only found out about her boyfriend’s affair in 2022. She added that she had been in a relationship with him for more than five years.

Read more here…

“Good riddance… they suck so bad” — Singaporeans on “last multicolored bus model in Singapore”

SINGAPORE — In response to a recent photo of an old Singapore multicoloured bus shared by an online citizen, many Singaporeans have compared older and newer models. “Last multicolored public bus model in Singapore,” wrote a netizen who shared a photo of an SBS Transit bus on an online forum on Monday (Dec 26). The featured public transport vehicle got Singaporeans talking. While some were sad to see it go, others were more than happy that the bus model was being phased out. Read more here…

S’poreans: “The budget already been cast into stone… people are suffering yet prices & taxes keep on increasing”

In recent news, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver the nation’s 2023 budget in Parliament. The speech will be broadcasted on television, radio, and even online. In response, many Singaporeans have taken to the comments section of a news post to express their sentiments regarding the matter.

While some made jokes about the budget speech day also falling on Valentine’s Day, others voiced out their somewhat worried anticipation. “Why? Want to make Valentine’s Day miserable? Or stop more proposals?” asked one, while another wrote, “Good reason for lovers to ask for a breakup. Too expensive to maintain. Or deciding to go restaurant or hawker centre because (of) budget. Still, another asked, “Give us heart-breaking presents on Valentine’s Day?”

Read more here…

UK tennis star Emma Raducanu: ‘I love it here (Singapore)! Can’t wait to come back again…’

SINGAPORE — “I love it here,” wrote former US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Instagram recently, having spent a week in the country before heading to New Zealand for a new tennis season. The 20-year-old athlete posted photos of herself enjoying a ride on a Vespa and getting in gear in preparation for the Mega Zip over the Imbiah Hill Jungle. “Singaporeeee, round 2! spent most of it so far recovering to 100%🔋but nice to switch off and explore the fun things this city in nature has to offer. 🎋🐒🐲i love it here 💕a must!!” she wrote in her Dec 24 post.

