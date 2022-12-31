“We have reaffirmed our values and renewed our trust in one another” — Lawrence Wong on how Singapore changed during Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE — In a recent online post celebrating National Award winners for playing a part in the fight against Covid-19, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong talked about how Singapore has changed over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, citing its strengthened values and trust as a nation.

“In our pandemic fight over the past three years, we have reaffirmed our values and renewed our trust in one another,” wrote Mr Wong in a recent online post shared on Thursday (Dec 29).

He then credited the Singaporean people for their collective work despite the hardships brought about by the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and the economic challenge both in-house and on a global scale. “This was only possible thanks to the resilience and spirit of every one of you”, wrote Mr Wong.

“We remained united despite the tough circumstances. Many stepped forward to help the vulnerable, and to assist at the frontlines of the pandemic. Many worked tirelessly behind the scenes to keep Singapore going.

In recognition of your sacrifices and public spirit, more than 100,000 individuals and teams from the public, private, and people sectors, including in particular the public healthcare sector, will receive the National Awards (Covid-19) and the Covid-19 Resilience Medal.

Your stories of sacrifice and hard work are an inspiration to all of us. You are our heroes.”

In response, one online user commented on his hopes for what Mr Wong will do in the coming year. “Hope Mr Wong will take measures to prevent the same things (from) happening in (2023), he wrote.

Mr Wong already has one important day marked on Singapore’s 2023 calendar, as he will deliver the Singapore 2023 Budget Statement in Parliament on February 14. The speech will be broadcasted live on television, radio, and on the nation’s Budget website. S’poreans: “The budget already been cast into stone… people are suffering yet prices & taxes keep on increasing”

