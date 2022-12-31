S’poreans: “The budget already been cast into stone… people are suffering yet prices & taxes keep on increasing”

In recent news, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver the nation’s 2023 budget in Parliament. The speech will be broadcasted on television, radio, and even online. In response, many Singaporeans have taken to the comments section of a news post to express their sentiments regarding the matter.

While some made jokes about the budget speech day also falling on Valentine’s Day, others voiced out their somewhat worried anticipation. “Why? Want to make Valentine’s Day miserable? Or stop more proposals?” asked one, while another wrote, “Good reason for lovers to ask for a breakup. Too expensive to maintain. Or deciding to go restaurant or hawker centre because (of) budget. Still, another asked, “Give us heart-breaking presents on Valentine’s Day?”

Other Singaporeans shared their two cents on the matter in a bit more serious tone. “Let’s see whether the government will do something about the high cost of living (not standard of living!) and inflation,” said one netizen. “(It) should review how to reduce expenses like the reduction of Ministers’/Ministers-of-State’s salaries, and trim down the duplication of excess manpower.”

Another wrote, “The budget has already been cast into stone.”

