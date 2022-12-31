UK tennis star Emma Raducanu: ‘I love it here (Singapore)! Can’t wait to come back again…’

SINGAPORE — “I love it here,” wrote former US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Instagram recently, having spent a week in the country before heading to New Zealand for a new tennis season.

The 20-year-old athlete posted photos of herself enjoying a ride on a Vespa and getting in gear in preparation for the Mega Zip over the Imbiah Hill Jungle. “Singaporeeee, round 2! spent most of it so far recovering to 100%🔋but nice to switch off and explore the fun things this city in nature has to offer. 🎋🐒🐲i love it here 💕a must!!” she wrote in her Dec 24 post.

On Dec 30, she wrote in another Instagram post, “Black Pepper crab w gloves this time 🤣🦀Wrapped a fun week in SG before New Zealand, bestt foodie spot and can’t wait to come back again to this energy>>.”

This is the second time this year that Raducanu visited Singapore. She was spotted at the Tanglin Club for a practice session in late January after bowing out of the Australian Open. That’s when she seemed to have started posting enthusiastically about Singapore, tweeting both in English and Chinese.

“Singapore!! We worked, got stuck in (literally..), enjoyed the great culture, improved and had so much fun here. Thank you to everyone’s warm welcome, you made it even more special. I’ll be back!!

谢谢你，新加坡！你给了我太多美好的记忆，我一定会再回来的.”

Singapore!! We worked, got stuck in (literally..), enjoyed the great culture, improved👷🏻‍♀️and had so much fun here.🦀Thank you to everyone’s warm welcome, you made it even more special. I’ll be back!! 谢谢你，新加坡！你给了我太多美好的记忆，我一定会再回来的❤️ pic.twitter.com/AoAknupzAz — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) February 4, 2022

Canada-born Raducanu was raised in England from the age of 2. She speaks Mandarin and Romanian, as her father is from Bucharest and her mother is from Shenyang.

The tennis star, who won the US Open last year, had an injury-plagued 2022 and is currently ranked 78 in the world. However, she’s been working with a physical trainer to address this and recently said in an interview that her “biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free.”

“This year, the demands of the tour, going from having no training or stamina to being thrown into competing at the top level, my body has struggled. So, I’ll be working hard to keep my body in good shape and improving. If you want a ‘resolution’ it’s probably to be consistent. Put in the work, day in, day out,” Raducanu told SheerLuxe magazine.

She is slated to play at the Auckland Open from Jan 2 to 8 and the Australian Open from Jan 16 to 29. But in Singapore, one of the things she appeared to have enjoyed the most is the food, like many who visit the country. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg