Singapore industrial plant director gets 18 months, 1 week’s jail for workplace safety lapses; company gets fined S$500K over Tuas explosion killing 3

SINGAPORE: A Singapore industrial plant director has been jailed for 18 months and one week, while his company was fined S$500,000, over workplace safety failures that led to a fatal explosion in Tuas that killed three workers in 2021.

The court found that director Chua Xing Da, 42, made key decisions on how a heated mixing machine should operate without consulting its Chinese manufacturer, despite repeated warning signs that something was wrong.

The explosion at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 on February 24, 2021, claimed the lives of Mr Subbaiyan Marimuthu, 38, from India, and Bangladeshi nationals Mr Anisuzzaman Md, 29, and Mr Shohel Md, 23. Seven others suffered serious burn injuries, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (June 25).

Warning signs were ignored

The court heard that the company, Stars Engrg, had bought the heated mixing machine from a Chinese manufacturer in 2019 for about US$11,700 (S$14,976).

Instead of seeking technical advice when problems appeared, Chua relied on his own understanding of how the machine worked. The judge said he made incorrect assumptions about how much heating oil was needed and operated the machine as a closed system rather than the open system intended by the manufacturer.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse said the manufacturer had been willing to help, and Chua had even communicated with its representative, yet he chose not to seek further guidance when overheating, oil leaks and other issues surfaced, including a fire shortly before the fatal explosion. The judge said Chua’s knowledge of the machine was incomplete and that safer alternatives were available.

Attempts to obstruct investigations

Besides the workplace safety offences, Chua was also convicted of obstructing justice after telling an employee it was acceptable to delete messages related to an unsafe work practice.

Production manager Lwin Moe Tun, 36, was sentenced to six weeks’ jail after deleting messages and photographs linked to the investigation. He was acquitted of a separate workplace safety charge.

The court recognised later efforts, but held that safety came first

During sentencing, the defence said Chua’s mistakes stemmed from poor assumptions rather than deliberate disregard for safety.

Chua’s lawyers also highlighted that he later worked closely with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to improve industry safety practices, producing a more than 400-page report that helped shape new workplace guidelines.

The court acknowledged those efforts, along with the company’s existing safety measures, such as worker training and protective equipment. However, Judge Tan said they didn’t outweigh the serious failures that led to three deaths and multiple severe injuries.

The prosecution argued that Chua personally made the critical decisions that created the unsafe conditions, while the company failed to ensure the machine was operated safely.

Tougher safety rules followed the disaster

MOM’s investigation concluded that the explosion was preventable. Investigators found the machine had been used unsafely over a prolonged period despite repeated warning signs. Poor controls over combustible powders also contributed to secondary flash fires.

Following recommendations from an inquiry committee, the Government introduced stronger workplace safety measures for high-risk machinery and combustible dust. The rules took effect in January 2025.

Silas Sng, Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health, said workplace safety starts with those making operational decisions. He stressed that employers and company officers must act immediately when risks first appear, rather than waiting for a serious incident.

Industrial accidents begin with small warning signs that become normal over time. Work experience should never replace expert guidance, especially when workers’ lives depend on getting safety right.

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