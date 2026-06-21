SG Ministry of Manpower: Higher fine appeal launched for PSA Corporation Limited over worker’s death at Keppel Terminal in 2017 case

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is pushing for a heavier fine against PSA Corporation Limited after a worker was killed during maintenance work at Keppel Terminal in 2017.

The ministry filed an appeal on June 15, less than two weeks after PSA was fined S$225,000 following a court conviction under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

The case centres on the death of technical specialist Lee Swee Loong, who was 33 when he was fatally injured while carrying out checks on a crane on September 20, 2017, according to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on June 17.

MOM argues the current fine is too low

MOM had earlier sought a fine of between S$300,000 and S$350,000 during court proceedings. The ministry argued that PSA’s safety shortcomings weren’t isolated mistakes but failures that had persisted for years.

After a 33-day trial, Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun found PSA guilty of failing to take adequate steps to protect workers’ safety.

The court found that the company didn’t effectively implement measures to shield workers from moving machinery parts during maintenance work. It was also found to have lacked proper safe work procedures for crane maintenance. Companies convicted of such offences can face fines of up to S$500,000 under the law.

The worker was inspecting the faulty crane gearbox

Court documents showed that Mr Lee was investigating unusual noises coming from a faulty gearbox on a Mitsui rubber-tyred gantry crane.

While observing the gearbox, he directed a colleague to move the crane to help identify the source of the problem. Moments later, the colleague noticed a dark object falling from the trolley platform above the operator’s cabin.

When he went up to investigate, he found Mr Lee trapped between a rope drum and a nearby platform next to the motor housing.

Emergency responders later pronounced Mr Lee dead at the scene. The cause of death was multiple injuries from being crushed between a rope drum and a trolley platform.

Both sides have filed appeals

PSA was convicted on March 16 this year and fined on June 4. The company lodged its own appeal against both the conviction and the sentence a day later.

Court records showed PSA paid the S$225,000 fine before the June 12 deadline while the appeal process continues. Both the conviction and the penalty amount could come under further scrutiny in the higher courts, given MOM’s latest appeal.

Every worker must return home safely at the end of the day

Cases involving fatalities raise questions about whether financial penalties are sufficient to drive stronger safety practices and prevent repeat incidents.

Safety procedures are only effective when they are consistently enforced on the ground for workers and employers alike.

As Singapore continues to strengthen its workplace safety culture, the end goal is for every worker to return home safely at the end of the day.