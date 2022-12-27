Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 27

Relief for HDB upgraders as they wait for their homes to be completed; 18,000 new homes in 2023

A substantial ramp-up in the supply of housing in the coming year may help ease the rental pressures of private property felt this year, according to a recent report. Ms Christine Sun, Senior Vice President of Research & Analytics at OrangeTee, said in a Dec 23 report that more than 18,000 private homes are slated for completion next year. This figure excludes executive condominiums (EC) that are also scheduled to be completed in 2023. Read more here…

IKEA installer allegedly uses sticker to cover crack on cabinet, and scratches door during installation

An irate customer took to social media to complain about global home furnishing giant IKEA, saying that the company has utterly disappointed (her) at this stage.

“We are beyond talks of fixing or rectifying the situation as it has affected my moving-in date and my following schedule that was planned. This is despite earlier complaints since 21st Dec, the day where it was installed,” wrote Ms Apple Tan on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 25).

Read more here…

Chinese man allegedly spits at Indian man with Chinese girlfriend on Orchard Rd, says “You should not be with a Chinese girl! Your girlfriend should be my girlfriend!”

SINGAPORE — In this day and age, racism, unfortunately, appears to be still alive and kicking based on a recent incident on Orchard Road where a Chinese man, said to be in his 20s, allegedly spat at an interracial couple. After spitting, the man reportedly said, “You should not be with a Chinese girl! Your girlfriend should be my girlfriend!” Read more here…

COVID-19: China’s new infection surge sparks fear of new coronavirus mutant; infection reached 250 million people within 20 days in December

The lifting of nearly all pandemic measures in China has sparked fears of a new coronavirus mutant variant emerging from new infections.

Most recently, an estimated 250 million people, 18 per cent of the population, have gotten infected from Dec 1 to 20 since Beijing removed measures that have been in place for almost three years.

Read more here…

Singapore businessman who tried to buy Newcastle United caught in China, arrested in SG due to forgery charges

SINGAPORE — Over two short years ago, cousins Terence and Nelson Loh were high-profile businessmen who were serious contenders for buying the English Premier League football club Newcastle United. The high-flying Lohs, founders of Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGHG) had also published doctored photos of themselves with former US President Barack Obama in some marketing materials, for which they later apologized.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg