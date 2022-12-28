Morning Digest, Dec 28

Maid’s family gets Christmas gifts & staycation at 5-star hotel from her employer after their helper hadn’t seen her son for 3 years

SINGAPORE — A little kindness can go a long way, but Ms Chen, a helper’s employer, went above and beyond. She invited her helper’s son and sister to a weeklong stay in her home, plus treated them to a night in a five-star hotel and showered the young man with gifts. The helper had not seen her son for three years because of the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lianhe Zaobao reported that the reunion between mother and son, after such a long time, was an emotional one, with the son running into his mother’s arms when they saw each other again. They were both in tears while they hugged, the Chinese daily added. Read more here…

Chinese man allegedly spits at Indian man with Chinese girlfriend on Orchard Rd, says “You should not be with a Chinese girl! Your girlfriend should be my girlfriend!”

SINGAPORE — In this day and age, racism, unfortunately, appears to be still alive and kicking based on a recent incident on Orchard Road where a Chinese man, said to be in his 20s, allegedly spat at an interracial couple. After spitting, the man reportedly said, “You should not be with a Chinese girl! Your girlfriend should be my girlfriend!” Read more here…

IKEA installer allegedly uses sticker to cover crack on cabinet, and scratches door during installation

An irate customer took to social media to complain about global home furnishing giant IKEA, saying that the company has utterly disappointed (her) at this stage.

“We are beyond talks of fixing or rectifying the situation as it has affected my moving-in date and my following schedule that was planned. This is despite earlier complaints since 21st Dec, the day where it was installed,” wrote Ms Apple Tan on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 25).

Read more here…

Relief for HDB upgraders as they wait for their homes to be completed; 18,000 new homes in 2023

A substantial ramp-up in the supply of housing in the coming year may help ease the rental pressures of private property felt this year, according to a recent report. Ms Christine Sun, Senior Vice President of Research & Analytics at OrangeTee, said in a Dec 23 report that more than 18,000 private homes are slated for completion next year. This figure excludes executive condominiums (EC) that are also scheduled to be completed in 2023. Read more here…

‘We always need passionate & committed Singaporeans to bring much needed political balance to our country’ — Pritam Singh invites volunteers

SINGAPORE — In the midst of thanking groups of The Workers’ Party volunteers for their efforts this year, WP secretary-general and the Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh issued an invitation to Singaporeans to “Join us to make a difference to your local community!” He wrote in a Christmas Day Facebook post that he has been speaking to different groups of volunteers in the past two weeks, expressing gratitude for their endeavours to help the WP in what he termed as “tireless efforts across a range of activities, especially volunteers undertaking public-facing work like meet-the-people sessions, house visits, and event organisation.” Read more here…

