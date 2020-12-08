‘Start Up’ cast say goodbye to drama

- Advertisement -

South Korean TV drama, tvN’s Start-Up has aired its final episode on December 6 and the main cast shared their closing remarks about the show.

The show takes place in a fictional South Korean version of Silicon Valley and it revolves around young people striving to achieve success in the world of startup companies. Suzy plays Seo Dal Mi, an adventurer who aspires to become Korea’s Steve Jobs while Nam Joo Hyuk plays the role of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Suzy shared, “I feel a mix of both happiness and sadness. During the eight months I spent in my role as Seo Dal Mi, I felt very comforted and also very happy, so I’m sad that filming has come to an end.” She continued, “Also, this drama turned out so well thanks to all of the amazing staff who worked hard for eight months. It was an honour to be a part of this production. I hope you will support ‘Start-Up’ until the end.”

Next, Nam Joo Hyuk commented, “All of the staff and actors worked so hard the past eight months. Eight months felt like a long time, but it feels so short now that it’s over. I’ve learned a lot while acting as Nam Do San and watching him grow and mature. It feels like I grew together with him. Thank you for showing so much love for ‘Start-Up.’”

Kim Seon Ho, who took on the role of managing director Han Ji Pyeong, said, “The past eight enjoyable and happy months felt so long and so short at the same time. The time I spent sharing my worries together with others will become very meaningful to me. I want to give my thanks to the director, the writer, the actors, all of the staff, and especially to all of the viewers who gave their love to the drama. We were able to create a good production because we were together. Please keep ‘Start-Up’ in your memory. Thank you once again.”

Kang Han Na, who played Seo Dal Mi’s sister Won In Jae, shared, “During the past eight months, I immersed myself in filming as the character Won In Jae while thinking of all the youth who are taking on their own challenges. I hope that the viewers were able to gain positive energy from not only Won In Jae’s story, but from the stories of the other characters as well. Please enjoy the final episode. Thank you so much.”

