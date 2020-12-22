Kim Seon Ho talks about his portrayal of Han Ji Pyeong in Korean drama, Start-Up

- Advertisement -

Spoilers ahead!

Kim Seon Ho’s portrayal of Han Ji Pyeong in Start-Up propelled him to fame. At the end of the drama, the actor saw how his popularity reached new heights as the second lead in the drama.

Fans supported his onscreen character, Han Ji Pyeong as he gave up Seo Dal Mi (played by Suzy) and settled for the letters she had written to his pseudo self in his teenage years. Fans watched as his character struggled to confess his feelings before he eventually blurted it out over a meal.

Speaking to Star News via Soompi, Kim Seon Ho shared that if he was in Ji Pyeong’s shoes in real life, he would have approached Dal Mi earlier.

“In the drama, Ji Pyeong confessed his feelings while eating noodles. But I thought to myself that if it had been me, I would probably have confessed a little earlier on than that,” he said.

He added that he wondered if he could have confessed it properly, in real life, had he possessed the wealth, ability, and narrative. The actor felt that things would have been different in real life as compared to his onscreen character. He is grateful that Ji Pyeong gathered the guts to let Nam Do San (played by Nam Joo Hyuk) know where Dal Mi’s heart lays.

“He stayed true to himself by deciding to remain in the role of helper up until the very end,” he said.

The actor was all praise for his co-stars. Speaking of Suzy, Kim Seon Ho said, “I’m sure many people already know this about her, but I think Suzy is an actress with outstanding focus and great acting skills,” before adding that every moment that she faced the camera, she was focused and remained composed throughout the filming of the tvN drama. “I think she’s a great actress who also knows how to brighten up the atmosphere on set,” he added.

Kim Seon Ho spoke of Nam Joo Hyuk as “a great actor and younger friend.”

Through the filming, Kim Seon Ho learned a lot from the actor and they had so much fun on the set. “While we were acting, he always had a lot of ideas, and his witty energy shone through. Thanks to him, I was able to enjoy the time we spent acting together,” he said.

