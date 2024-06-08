ST Engineering’s “BrightCity” smart water solution set to transform water metre monitoring and management

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s BrightCity, launched on June 7, is a new smart water metre monitoring and control system designed to help cities and utility providers manage water more effectively.

According to the Singapore Business Review, BrightCity offers a cost-effective, end-to-end solution applicable to existing (brownfield) and new (greenfield) infrastructure projects.

Gareth Tang, Head of Smart Utilities & Infrastructure at ST Engineering, highlighted the importance of this new technology:

“By digitalising conventional water metres infrastructure at scale, BrightCity provides real-time insights, empowering utility providers and end users to manage water consumption effectively and enhance sustainability.“

A key feature of BrightCity is its Metre Interface Unit (MIU). This unit integrates easily with existing water metres, enabling wireless communication for digital data collection and transmission.

The data is sent to a central Metre Data Management System (MDMS), which gathers real-time information from various metres. The MDMS allows for automated, comprehensive monitoring and control of metering infrastructures across large urban areas.

Security is a crucial part of the BrightCity system. Its encrypted data management ensures safe data collection, analysis, and real-time alerts, improving the detection of water leaks and overall water management.

The system also works on open communication networks like NB-IoT/Cat-M and LoRa. This avoids dependency on specific networks or equipment, making it adaptable to various environments.

In addition, BrightCity has a customer portal and mobile app that provide users with real-time water consumption readings and comparison benchmarks.

Consumers can monitor their water usage and identify unusual patterns, leading to better water use management. /TISG

