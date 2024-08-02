;
Squid Game 2 unveils new look for Lee Jung Jae and reveals release date with new preview video

ByLydia Koh

August 2, 2024

The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game has finally been scheduled for release, as revealed in a teaser trailer with an athletics theme, hinting at the intense challenges to come.

This popular Korean series will return on Dec 26, three years after its first season premiered in September 2021.

The trailer also showcases the deadly games restarting, with players racing towards a goal under the watchful eyes of the pink soldiers and the Front Man, played by Lee Byung Hun.

“It’s been three years. Would you like to play again?” asks the Front Man. The teaser revealed that the second season would premiere on Dec 26.

On Aug 1, Director, Writer, and Executive Producer Hwang Dong Hyuk announced through a letter that Season 2 of Squid Game will debut on Dec 26.

He also mentioned that Season 3 is planned for 2025. Hwang expressed his excitement about diving back into the Squid Game universe and watching the story unfold further.

He stated, “I am thrilled to see the seed planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.” He encouraged fans to prepare for exciting new developments.

Photo: Instagram/Netflix Korea

Survival contest

The main plot of Squid Game is about an enigmatic survival contest with a grand prize of $45.6 billion (about $33 million).

In Season 2, the story continues with Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae), who chooses to pursue his goals related to the deadly game he won in the first season instead of moving to the United States.

Newly released stills show Seong Gi Hun, the sole survivor from Season 1, in the familiar green tracksuit, sparking curiosity about his return to the games and the new challenges he will face. An image from behind the scenes heightens the excitement for Season 2.

Playing again

In addition to Im Siwan and Kang Ha Neul, the returning cast includes Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon. A second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition based on the series, has also been announced by Netflix.

Squid Game quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular shows, receiving 14 Emmy nominations.

Being the first Asian actor to win this category for a performance that was not in English, Lee Jung Jae created history by taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

ByLydia Koh

