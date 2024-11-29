SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have taken to social media to praise a bus driver for going the extra mile for his passengers. According to online user Phua Julia, one particular bus driver was seen shielding passengers from the rain with his own umbrella.

“This is not a complaint,” she wrote in a group on Wednesday (Nov 27). “This Bus 45 driver is super nice. It was raining and when alighting, he called passengers to come forward the front door and he took out his umbrella to shade everyone (and did the same for) those going up also.”

In the comments section of the post, Singaporeans were quick to give the bus driver a heroic name. “The umbrella angel of Bus 45: Spreading kindness, one stop at a time!” said one. “One out of hundred,” wrote another.

Others spoke highly of the bus driver, and even said he deserves to be rewarded for his kindness. “Outstanding conduct must be rewarded,” said one. “He deserves a good increment,” wrote another.

Still, a third commented, “SBS should have a channel for us to share compliments, and hope they take care of these great bus captains!”

A handful of others expressed their delight over seeing such positive news on their feed as opposed to another post sharing negativity.

According to an article by Goodable, positive news is “crucial” to people’s mental health. In fact, science shows that sharing good news makes people happier. Furthermore, positive news not only helps people sleep better but also have better heart health.