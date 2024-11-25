SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online, along with other netizens, just couldn’t help but have a field day after Singapore was crowned the friendliest city in the world for 2024.

The ‘top 10 list of the friendliest cities’ was put together by Condé Nast Traveller, a high-end travel magazine based in New York and London.

The rankings were based on feedback from its readers, who evaluated cities on various factors, including culture, comfort, hospitality, and overall atmosphere.

Singapore grabbed the top spot with an impressive score of 94.84, getting heaps of praise for its blend of modern vibes, spotless streets, and top-notch safety.

Condé Nast Traveller described the city as “famous for its financial powerhouses, pristine streets, unrivalled security standards, and now, diverse communities offering the crème de la crème of hospitality.”

On top of that, Tripzilla, a well-known travel inspiration platform, pointed out what makes Singapore so friendly: its multicultural harmony, where different cultures coexist in perfect balance, and its status as a global culinary hotspot, with endless food options to please every foodie.

Coming in right behind Singapore, Sydney, Australia, claimed the second spot, followed by Las Vegas, United States, in third.

Other cities that made it to the list include Bangkok, Thailand (4th); Cape Town, South Africa (5th); and Tokyo, Japan (6th). Marrakech, Morocco (7th), Hong Kong (8th), Chicago, United States (9th), and New York, United States (10th) also rounded out the top 10.

“But not wallet-friendly…”

Many online shared their thoughts on the list published by the Facebook page The Rankings, especially regarding Singapore’s number-one ranking.

While some were all for the city’s win, pointing out that it has a lot to offer in terms of safety and cleanliness, others couldn’t help but bring up the city’s infamous cost of living. One Singaporean said, “But not wallet-friendly.”

Another expressed, “Cleanest by far, friendly, yes for sure, but it’s by far the most expensive.”

A few disagreed with the rankings, arguing that other cities deserve the top spot. One netizen stated, “No, not the friendliest. Maybe one of the cleanest and safest countries in the world, but definitely not the friendliest.”

Another joked that whoever made the list clearly hasn’t met the “legendary uncle and aunty on MRT,” poking fun at the famously no-nonsense locals who aren’t always the warmest but are definitely part of the city’s character.

However, others defended Singapore, stating it deserves to be at the top. One netizen shared, “Wow, been to SG many times and met a lot of people. I can say they are friendly and also smart and quick.”

Featured image by The Rankings