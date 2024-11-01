SINGAPORE: A Singaporean who has a high-paying in the United States sought advice as to whether or not he should return home.

While u/BoringCheapAsian wrote in his Oct 31 post on r/askSingapore that he feels homesick and misses his wife and child, he’s uncertain about his employment prospects in Singapore.

The post author explained that he’s 40 and earns $200,000 a year in his corporate job. And whether that’s in SGD or USD, it’s still an excellent salary.

Moreover, he also wrote that he possesses a green card, which gives him permanent residency in the US, and both the firm and the industry where he works is “very stable.”

However, when he attempted to find a job in Singapore, he had been unsuccessful, with the applications he sent out not receiving a response.

He also expressed concerns over high living costs in Singapore and added that some of his friends have encouraged him to stay in the US. But his family lives in Singapore, since they prefer it to America.

“I’m at a loss, really. On one end, I love the work-life balance, space, and materialistic lifestyle (car, house, etc). at the same time, I feel really lonely without my wife and kid with me,” he wrote.

To some commenters, it’s pretty obvious that the post author would be better off in the US, although his challenge would be to get his family to come and live with him there.

And when he explained that his son has a few more years at a polytechnic, followed by National Service training, commenters said he could encourage his son to go to a US university afterward.

Another asked if he is able to work remotely for his company.

A commenter who grew up with a parent working in another country encouraged the post author to reunite with his family as soon as possible, regardless of which country they decide to live in.

“It won’t be easy for your relationship with your child if they start feeling like you abandoned them for your job,” they added.

Many Reddit users acknowledged that it is a hard choice to make, with one pointing out that the post author will have to make sacrifices either way.

“There’s no right or wrong answers. And we cannot say it’s right or wrong because it’s your life, not mine or ours. Hence, you choose your answer. Also: trust your instincts and choice, otherwise you’ll likely regret it,” a Reddit user wrote. /TISG

