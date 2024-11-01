SINGAPORE: A Singaporean who’s been able to save up a lot due to a high paying, but also high-pressure job, is now looking to a career change, and asked Reddit users for recommendations for a job that is more “relaxing.”

In an Oct 30 post on r/askSingapore, u/restlesspuppy said they’re in their early 30s and recognized they’ve been lucky in their career so far, but also wrote that they feel “so burnt out, exhausted and just sick and tired of client pressures.”

To give an example of this, they implied they’ll be working during this holiday weekend, adding, “nobody will let me just rest for these just 4 days and it’s driving me so close to breaking point.”

The post author added that the bulk of their salary goes toward savings and they don’t care for luxury items or business class flights.

They went on to ask for suggestions for “a chill job. The kind that once you really leave office nobody bothers you.” The other preferences they listed are having no clients, short hours, flexibility, and pay of at least S$3,000.

Other Reddit users proved to be obliging and suggested some job ideas. But perhaps more importantly, a number of commenters said they felt the same way as the post author does, which appeared to make u/restlesspuppy feel less alone.

One suggested a job as a security guard, which is said to have a salty between S$3000 and S$4000. The commenter has a friend who got burnt out in a high-paying job and ended up working in security, but called it “the best mental break he has ever had.”

“He gets to enjoy Aircon, play his game in peace, no kids or boss or colleague or client fighting for his attention. He gets to listen to wise advice and stories from his older colleagues,” the commenter added.

Along with a job as a guard, another suggested a role as an auxiliary police.

Another wrote that they’ve taken an admin and operations role in a law firm, which, while boring, at least allows them to keep regular hours, unlike their previous job. While the benefits of the new job are not great, “the peace of mind is there.”

Similarly, a commenter suggested “contract administrative work.”

Since the post author revealed in a comment that they’re a lawyer, others suggested adjacent jobs, such as teaching law or joining the legal department of a government agency.

Others suggested freelance jobs in writing, editing, or copywriting since u/restlesspuppy had said these are things they enjoy doing. /TISG

