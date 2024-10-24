SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently shared on social media that he hasn’t been able to land a job since he quit his toxic workplace six months ago.

In a post on r/askSingapore, he explained that he graduated last year and got his first full-time job at the beginning of this year but had to leave just before the end of his probation because the work environment was so toxic.

“[It] was really bad, and I had to leave,” he said. However, after making the tough decision to walk away, he found himself facing unexpected challenges in the job market.

“I have been struggling to get a job for about more than 6 months, and recently I got rejected from a role that I thought I’d get. I thought I did well in the interview, and they mentioned that they liked me too, but I end up not getting the position,” he explained.

“As I’m writing this, I’m bawling; I’m really not sure what is wrong, and it has been really tough. Now, I feel so stuck, and it’s taking a toll on my mental health; it feels so demoralising.”

With the pressure mounting, he reached out for support from the community, asking, “Is anyone else struggling to get employed, and if so, how do you deal with it?”

“Stay positive. Stop worrying. Use the time to do things that you like.”

In the discussion thread, many users responded with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity. They shared their own job-hunting struggles, reminding him that he’s not alone in facing these challenges.

One user commented, “I am in the same situation as you. My wife passed away early this year, and I took a break to rest and recharge. I have been looking for a job since August. I have gone for just one interview so far.

“Stay positive. Stop worrying. Use the time to do things that you like. Good luck. Hope you are able to land a great job!”

Another confessed, “Got laid off in April, so about 7 months now. Started applying 3 months ago, and yeah, not even a callback. Rough times out there.”

Others, meanwhile, shared tips on how to stay motivated, like setting small goals and taking breaks to focus on self-care.

One user said, “Just have to keep your chin up and keep applying and try to keep yourself busy with other things, e.g., even doing some online courses not for certification, but to keep your mind running is good.”

A few others also suggested that he consider taking on part-time work. One user asked him, “Have you considered doing gig or free lance work? Or something that can add some value to you while you are looking for the ideal job.”

Another added, “Work part-time, deliver, or do another part-time job in the meantime.”

