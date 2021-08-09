S’pore has to adjust policies to manage foreign population: PM Lee

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In his National Day Message on Sunday (Aug 8), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government would have to adjust its policies “to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners” in the country.

Mr Lee opened his speech by addressing the multiple “ups and downs” in Singapore’s battle against Covid-19.

“In Singapore, each time we think we are getting it (Covid-19) under control, it has surprised us.”

He noted that many were disappointed at the turn of events following the transmissions from the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

It seemed like it was a setback on progress, said Mr Lee.

“But our goal was always to protect both lives and livelihoods,” he added.

Through the aggressive approach to vaccination, with one per cent of the population getting inoculated daily, Singapore is now in a “more resilient position” to a careful reopening of the economy.

In his speech, Mr Lee touched on three issues: support for lower-wage workers, Singaporean anxieties over foreign work pass holders, and managing race and religion.

He noted that lower-wage workers need more sustained support, as they have felt the impact of the pandemic most acutely.

Regarding foreign work pass holders, he highlighted Singaporean anxieties over increased competition for jobs.

Mr Lee explained a “virtuous cycle” of welcoming foreign talents to attract international investors and thus create more jobs for Singaporeans.

“Outside work, from time to time, there are also social frictions because some work pass holders and their families have not fully adapted to our social norms nor fully integrated into our society.”

In response to such issues, “we have to adjust our policies to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners in Singapore.”

Lastly, Mr Lee mentioned the careful handling of issues concerning race and religion.

“We pride ourselves on being a uniquely harmonious, multiracial society,” he said.

However, social norms evolve with each successive generation, shaped by different life experiences and aspirations.

Therefore, with every new generation, “our racial harmony needs to be refreshed, reaffirmed and reinforced.”

Mr Lee also touched on the recent racist incidents amplified by social media, noting those are not the norm.

“Many more happy, inter-racial interactions happen every day, but these seldom go viral,” said Mr Lee.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the country, said Mr Lee. He encouraged Singaporeans to “watch out for one another, for signs of fatigue, distress or anguish among our friends and family” and to have the courage to request help when needed. /TISG

