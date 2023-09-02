S’pore has a literal ‘red moon’ a day after blue supermoon

SINGAPORE: People in Singapore got a cool surprise on September 1. Just a day after the fantastic blue supermoon, the sky of Singapore had a literal ‘red moon’.

Ms Jocelyn Yuin Sin Aw posted her photos of Singapore’s sky with a literal red moon a day after the blue supermoon. on CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore. Her photos show how the moon changed from bright red to a beautiful golden colour in only ten minutes.

All of this started at 8:51 pm when the moon first showed up above the horizon. At first, it looked fuzzy and blurry but was a bright red.

Then the moon became clearer and turned into a deep blood-red ball.

At 8:57 pm, it started to lose its redness and turned a bit more orange.

By 8:59 pm, it became a ‘big golden globe’, and by 9:01 pm, ‘the big golden moon on a wider frame, so beautiful.’

Ms Jocelyn ended her post with ‘Simply spectacular!’

Another clearer shot was posted on the same Facebook Forum for Singapore’s cloud-spotting and sky-spotting enthusiasts.

YK Chia posted his own shot of Singapore’s literal ‘red moon’. He posted with a caption: ‘Red’

NASA said the moon turns red when it is ‘near the horizon’. Science-wise, this can become a long discussion, but for most of us, it was just a magical sight.

Ms Jocelyn and Mr Chia’s photos on social media remind us how amazing the night sky can be. This special “red moon” after the super blue moon has left everyone in Singapore talking about it and looking forward to the next surprise from the sky.

