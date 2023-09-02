Home News In the Hood S'pore has a literal 'red moon' a day after blue supermoon

S’pore has a literal ‘red moon’ a day after blue supermoon

Red Moon
Photo: Facebook / CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore by YK Chia
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Mary Alavanza

Just a day after the fantastic blue moon supermoon, the sky of Singapore had a literal 'red moon'.

SINGAPORE: People in Singapore got a cool surprise on September 1. Just a day after the fantastic blue supermoon, the sky of Singapore had a literal ‘red moon’.

Ms Jocelyn Yuin Sin Aw posted her photos of Singapore’s sky with a literal red moon a day after the blue supermoon. on CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore. Her photos show how the moon changed from bright red to a beautiful golden colour in only ten minutes.

All of this started at 8:51 pm when the moon first showed up above the horizon. At first, it looked fuzzy and blurry but was a bright red.

Red moon in Singapore
Photo: Facebook / Screengrab from Jocelyn Yuin Sin Aw

Then the moon became clearer and turned into a deep blood-red ball.

At 8:57 pm, it started to lose its redness and turned a bit more orange.

By 8:59 pm, it became a ‘big golden globe’, and by 9:01 pm, ‘the big golden moon on a wider frame, so beautiful.’

Golden globe moon after red moon, Sept 1, Singapore
Photo: Facebook / Screengrab from Jocelyn Yuin Sin Aw

Ms Jocelyn ended her post with ‘Simply spectacular!’

Another clearer shot was posted on the same Facebook Forum for Singapore’s cloud-spotting and sky-spotting enthusiasts.

YK Chia posted his own shot of Singapore’s literal ‘red moon’. He posted with a caption: ‘Red’

YK Chia Red Moon in S'pore Photos
Photo: Facebook / CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore by YK Chia

NASA said the moon turns red when it is ‘near the horizon’. Science-wise, this can become a long discussion, but for most of us, it was just a magical sight.

Ms Jocelyn and Mr Chia’s photos on social media remind us how amazing the night sky can be. This special “red moon” after the super blue moon has left everyone in Singapore talking about it and looking forward to the next surprise from the sky.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: Singapore, moon

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
The Independent Singapore

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: moon, Singapore

Related Posts

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore