5 minutes after PE2023 results 4D Lottery numbers 7040 and 1388 sold out!

SINGAPORE: When the dust settled after the PE2023 results, there was more than just a new President-elect in Singapore. The nation’s excitement soared as two seemingly ordinary numbers, 7040 and 1388, became the talk of the town.

Within minutes of the election outcome, after PE2023 results 4D lottery numbers 7040 and 1388 sold out from betting boards.

The 4D lottery is a popular game in Singapore, run by Singapore Pools, which is owned by the Government. You pick a four-digit number and can bet as little as $1 or go for bigger bets to win more prizes. The bets are called ‘big bets’ and ‘small bets.’ Drawings happen three times a week, and they make sure everything is fair and secure.

After the presidential election results were revealed, the vote percentage got many excited.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the 2023 presidential election in Singapore with 70.40 per cent of the vote, securing 1,746,427 votes.

Another presidential candidate, Ng Kok Song had 15.72 per cent of the vote, getting 390,041 votes.

Tan Kin Lian, the third presidential candidate got 13.88 per cent of the vote, obtaining 344,292 votes.

There were 50,152 spoiled votes.

Soon after the election results were announced, the Singapore Pools 4D numbers 7040 and 1388 sold out for the September 2 draw, reflecting the percentage of votes won by Mr Tharman and Mr Tan respectively.

Additionally, the number 1572 sold out for “small” bets.

However, there is no specific number for how the ‘big bets’ went.

There’s only one significant difference between the two.

For a small bet, you have access to three prize categories and win $3000 for each $1 you invest.

For a big bet, you have access to five prize categories and win $2000 for each $1 you invest.

Singapore Pools limited bets on specific numbers to manage potential losses if those numbers won.

It’s common for 4D numbers to sell out quickly on draw days due to this restriction.

So, have you placed your bet, or did you only catch the thrill after it sold out?

