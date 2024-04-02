Today, on April 2, KST, actor Song Kang commences his military duty as an active-duty soldier, entering the recruit training centre without any formal ceremony.

In anticipation of his enlistment, Song Kang penned a heartfelt letter shared on his fan café the day prior, expressing gratitude to his supporters and promising to return in improved spirits and health.

He assured fans of his commitment to utilize his time effectively during his year and a half of service.

Since his debut in 2017 with the tvN drama ‘The Liar and His Lover’, Song Kang has garnered global acclaim through his roles in Netflix series such as ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Sweet Home’.

He has demonstrated his acting prowess in various productions, including ‘Nevertheless’, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, ‘Navillera’, and most recently, ‘My Demon’.

Despite his military service, fans can look forward to his forthcoming project ‘Sweet Home 3’, which has already been filmed.

Son of Netflix

Song Kang is a rising South Korean star best known for his lead roles in popular Netflix series. The actor began his acting career in 2017. Song Kang earned the nickname “Son of Netflix” due to the high number of his shows on the platform.

He recently starred alongside Kim Yoo Jung in the 2023 Netflix series “My Demon”.

Song Kang was born on April 23, 1994. He received his Konkuk University degree in Film Arts. Song Kang is confirmed to be the storyteller for the upcoming season of the reality show I-LAND2, which premieres on April 18th.