Actor Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina break up

April 3, 2024

SM Entertainment, on behalf of aespa’s Karina, officially confirmed on April 2, KST, the end of her relationship with Lee Jae Wook.

The couple, whose romance became the subject of widespread speculation starting from Feb 27 KST, had initially acknowledged their relationship with cautious optimism, indicating they were still getting acquainted.

However, after five weeks of publicising their relationship, they decided to part ways.

The breakup was primarily attributed to the emotional strain caused by negative public comments and a sense of regret toward their fans.

Concurrently, Lee Jae Wook’s agency, C-JeS Studio, released a statement on the same day expressing similar sentiments.

They mentioned that Lee Jae Wook had chosen to concentrate on his ongoing filming projects. Additionally, they assured that both individuals would continue to support each other as colleagues.

Photo: Instagram/Karina

Multi-talented actor

Lee Jae Wook is a South Korean actor and model who has been building a strong reputation in recent years. He was born on May 10, 1998, and studied at Chung-Ang University’s Department of Theater and Film.

See also  aespa makes friends with alien species in WATCH Long Chat music video from the upcoming album Armageddon

He is currently signed with the C-JeS Entertainment agency.

He debuted his acting in the sci-fi thriller “Memories of the Alhambra” (2018-2019).  Lee Jae Wook gained recognition for his role in the office romance drama “Search: WWW” (2019).

Karina, whose real name is Yu Ji-min, is a multi-talented K-pop idol known for her roles in two popular groups: aespa and Got the Beat.

Karina is the leader, main dancer, lead rapper, vocalist, and visual of the K-pop girl group aespa, formed by SM Entertainment in 2020.

aespa is known for its unique concept that incorporates AI avatars and a blend of pop and electronic music styles like hyperpop.

Some of aespa’s hit songs include “Black Mamba,” “Next Level,” and “Savage.” Karina debuted with aespa in November 2020 with the single “Black Mamba.”

