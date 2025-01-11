Celebrity

Song Joong Ki makes a heartfelt tribute to his wife on ‘The Seasons – Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow’

ByLydia Koh

January 11, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, on the Jan 10 episode of KBS2’s The Seasons – Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow, Song Joong Ki made his first-ever appearance on a music talk show, marking a milestone in his 17-year career.

The broadcast also included Seventeen’s BSS, singer Kassy, and former members of GFRIEND.

Reflecting on his time as a Music Bank MC, Song Joong Ki shared, “This studio feels familiar—I was an MC for two years. I wasn’t anxious back then, but I am now,” he laughed, remembering a time when his fans jokingly threatened legal action if he ever sang or danced.

“No one expects you to sing well,” she replied.

“Oprah Winfrey of Korea”

Song Joong Ki also praised Lee Young Ji as “the Oprah Winfrey of Korea.” In return, she admitted, “I’ve loved you since I was young. A Werewolf Boy is my favourite movie. I even wanted to wed you, but you’re already married.”

Recalling his Music Bank days, he laughed at a clip of him dancing to 4Minute’s “Hot Issue” and reenacted an exaggerated greeting pose with Lee Young Ji, to the audience’s delight.

Speaking about parenting, Song Joong Ki disclosed, “Our daughter looks like me, and our 19-month-old son looks like his mother. Both of them are stunning.”

He went on to say that fatherhood had profoundly altered his perspective.  He expressed a desire to create a better world for his children by leveraging his influence for positive change.

Parenting insights

In addition, he offered parenting advice, joking about his modified YouTube algorithm and expressing his love for Dr Oh Eun Young’s My Golden Kids.

When asked about his favourite song, he mentioned his wife’s growing love for his music preferences. Lee Young Ji playfully teased, “I asked you about your favourite song; instead, you went on and on about your wife!”

Song Joong Ki concluded by singing “Love on My Heart” and Sung Si Kyung’s “Two People,” captivating the audience.

