Entertainment Celebrity Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min set to appear in drama...

Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min set to appear in drama ‘The Youngest Son of the Chaebol family’

The screenplay is written by Kim Tae Hee, with Jung Dae Yoon directing and it will be produced next year

Song Joong Ki plays the lead in The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min will be working together in the new drama The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family.

JTBC announced on July 19 that Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min have confirmed their in the new drama The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family. 

The screenplay is written by Kim Tae Hee while the director is Jung Dae Yoon and it will be produced next year. The main character Yoon Hyun Woo is played by Song Joong Ki. Yoon Hyun Woo is a character who is framed for crimes he did not commit and plans to take revenge by returning as Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of the chaebol family, according to Allkpop.

The role of Jin Yang Cheol, the head of a conglomerate is played by Lee Sung Min. Jin Yang Cheol is a character with an insatiable desire for and a cold-blooded, competitive spirit. The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family is based on a webtoon of the same name. It is a fantasy drama where Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary working for a chaebol family, returns to his second life as Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of a chaebol family.

- Advertisement -

Lee Sung Min stars as Jin Yang Cheol in The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family. Picture: YouTube

Kim Tae Hee, the screenplay writer has written many hit drama series such as the Korean remake of Designated Survivor: 60 days, Beautiful Mind and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. This raises the expectations for the upcoming drama series. ‘The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family‘ will start filming in the second half of this year.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and  (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Sudden closure of Hong Lim Market leaves hawkers no choice but to throw away ingredients

Singapore — After the emergence of two new Covid-19 clusters on Friday (Jul 16), with Hong Lim Market & Food Centre being one of them, the sudden closure of the venue has left hawkers with no choice but to throw their...
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean: What economic benefits does Singapore derive from granting KTV operators a $50K grant to “Pivot” into an “F&B” outlet?

Singapore — Opposition People's Voice (PV) party leader Lim Tean took to social media to ask if there were economic benefits to extending a S$50,000 grant to operators to pivot them into a food and beverage establishment. The questions, directed at...
View Post
Featured News

Nurse harassed by Sengkang neighbours granted protection order

Singapore — After being harassed by their neighbours for over a year, a Singaporean nurse has been granted an expedited protection order (), providing him and his family “an overwhelming sense of relief.” Muhammad Najib bin Ngasewan, who works at Sengkang General...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent