Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min set to appear in drama ‘The Youngest Son of the Chaebol family’

Seoul — South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min will be working together in the new JTBC drama The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family.

JTBC announced on July 19 that Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min have confirmed their appearance in the new drama The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family.

The screenplay is written by Kim Tae Hee while the director is Jung Dae Yoon and it will be produced next year. The main character Yoon Hyun Woo is played by Song Joong Ki. Yoon Hyun Woo is a character who is framed for crimes he did not commit and plans to take revenge by returning as Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of the chaebol family, according to Allkpop.

The role of Jin Yang Cheol, the head of a conglomerate is played by Lee Sung Min. Jin Yang Cheol is a character with an insatiable desire for money and a cold-blooded, competitive spirit. The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family is based on a webtoon of the same name. It is a fantasy drama where Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary working for a chaebol family, returns to his second life as Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of a chaebol family.

Kim Tae Hee, the screenplay writer has written many hit drama series such as the Korean remake of Designated Survivor: 60 days, Beautiful Mind and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. This raises the expectations for the upcoming drama series. ‘The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family‘ will start filming in the second half of this year.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

