SINGAPORE: Singaporeans facing long periods of unemployment are turning to alternative gigs such as Grab deliveries or tutoring as they navigate through a challenging job market. The sentiment on social media reflects widespread concern, with many seeking advice on how to earn money while job hunting.

In a recent survey by ManpowerGroup released on June 11, it was revealed that hiring sentiment in Singapore has been declining over the past three quarters.

According to Linda Teo, country manager at ManpowerGroup Singapore, this decline is largely due to companies streamlining operations, including offshoring to manage costs and address skill gaps.

The survey highlighted a shift towards flexible working arrangements and remote hiring, contributing to the overall decline in hiring sentiment.

The employment outlook has varied significantly across organisations of different sizes. For instance, larger companies with 1,000 to 4,999 employees saw a notable decrease in hiring optimism from 44% in Q2 2024 to 6% in Q3 2024, indicating cautious hiring strategies amidst economic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, beyond Singapore, the United States has also experienced a rise in unemployment, with the number of Americans filing for benefits reaching the highest level in 10 months.

According to recent data from the Labour Department, jobless claims for the week ending June 8 surged unexpectedly by 13,000 to 242,000, surpassing analysts’ forecasts and marking the highest level since August 2023.

Amid these economic challenges, Singaporean job seekers are increasingly prioritising salary in their search for employment, as revealed by an annual survey on graduate sentiment conducted by GTI Media.

Many individuals have taken to social media to share their job-seeking experiences, expressing frustrations over high rates of interview ghosting and rejection. In response to these challenges, Singaporeans are exploring various temporary job opportunities to sustain themselves, with many seeking roles that allow them to “earn money while job hunting at the same time.”

Online, many Singaporeans are turning to “gigs that are relatively short yet pay decently.” Some have chosen to become Grab delivery drivers, capitalising on the flexibility and quick earnings these platforms offer. Others have opted for tutoring, using their skills to provide academic support to students, which also provides a reliable income stream.

Beyond making deliveries and tutoring, here are a few other options to consider to fill periods of unemployment:

Event Staff

Bartender

Barista

Sales Assistant

Customer Service Representative

Receptionist

Warehouse Assistant

Data Entry Clerk

Freelancer

These roles may provide viable alternatives for individuals navigating through a competitive job market. /TISG

