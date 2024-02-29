Jobstreet spills the tea: 8 tips to nail your job hunt in 2024 and avoid ending up in unemployment!

SINGAPORE: The year kicked off with a wave of layoffs, from PayPal reducing its workforce, resulting in 2500 job cuts, to hundreds of employees being laid off at Google, and most recently, 79 job cuts from PropertyGuru.

Now, many are on the hunt for new jobs. So, what should jobseekers consider when looking for new jobs? And how can they optimise the process? Also, what skills should jobseekers arm themselves with this year? Here are Jobstreet’s tips for jobseekers in 2024:

1. Set Clear Career Goals

Having a clear end goal in mind is crucial for jobseekers. Each career choice should align with this goal, “paving the way for their career journey.”

2. Continuously Upskill

Jobseekers must be aware of the skill set they require to achieve their career goal. They should “continually upskill” to remain competitive and adaptable. JobStreet’s seekMAX portal offers a variety of resources, including skill checklists and career advice.

3. Strategise Your Career Path

Strategising the career path is vital. Choose roles strategically, seeking experiences and exposure that contribute to professional growth. Seek insights from industry seniors and networking events to plan a trajectory for advancement.

“Through these interactions, candidates can get different viewpoints and lived experiences, which they can evaluate according to their goals,” the spokesperson said.

4. Utilise Your Probationary Period

During probationary periods, jobseekers should assess if the role aligns with their goals. Pursuing “roles with dual-functionality that can foster cross-disciplinary skills and broaden experiences” will enhance future career mobility and employability.

5. Understand Salary Benchmarks

Research industry salary benchmarks to set realistic expectations and negotiate fair compensation. Jobseekers can refer to JobStreet’s 2023 Salary Guide to understand salary trends across different industries and position levels.

6. Embrace Adaptability

Thrive in the evolving job market by embracing change and learning new skills. Quickly adapt to new technologies and market trends to maintain competitiveness.

7. Cultivate T-Shaped Skills

Cultivating “T-shaped skills” is increasingly valuable. Combining depth in a specific field with a broad range of cross-disciplinary skills makes jobseekers more adaptable to diverse roles.

“For example, an SEO marketing professional can expand their skill set by delving into social media marketing, email marketing, and content creation.”

8. Develop Soft Skills

While hard skills are crucial, soft skills should not be overlooked. Enhance interpersonal skills such as communication, adaptability, teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving.

Recognise the importance of these skills in building meaningful workplace relationships.

Cultivate hard and soft skills to confidently navigate the ever-changing job landscape and secure your next job! /TISG

Read also: Expat’s guide in moving to Singapore: Getting job offers and setting up finances